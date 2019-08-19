As Hercules Capital (HTGC) Shares Rose, Shareholder Credit Agricole S A Has Lowered Stake by $478,512; Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Holding in Align Technology (ALGN) Has Decreased by $1.17 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Credit Agricole S A decreased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 13.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A sold 39,876 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The institutional investor held 260,124 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.29M, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $12.85. About 409,928 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has declined 3.91% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 23/05/2018 – TRANSENTERIX, REPORTS LOAN PACT WITH HERCULES CAPITAL; 03/05/2018 – Hercules Capital 1Q Net Investment Income 31 Cents/Share; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q RETURN ON AVG. ASSETS 6.5%, EST. 6.34%; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q RETURN ON AVG. EQUITY 12.7%, EST. 12.4%; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Hercules Capital Inc. $75 Million Notes ‘BBB-‘; 02/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY SAYS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO REFINANCE ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – Hercules’ Highly Asset Sensitive Debt Investment Portfolio to Generate Additional $0.04 of Net Investment Income Earnings; 26/04/2018 – Hercules Cap Closes Public Offering of $75.0 M 5.25% Notes Due 2025; 02/04/2018 – FuelCell Energy Refinances Loan Facility With Hercules Cap; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 31C, EST. 30C

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 22.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd sold 4,123 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The institutional investor held 14,378 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.09 million, down from 18,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $177.29. About 1.06 million shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 23/05/2018 – Align Technology Reaffirms 2Q and Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 04/05/2018 – Align Technology Opens lnvisalign® Treatment Planning and Training Facility in Germany; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology 1Q EPS $1.17; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Announces China Food and Drug Administration Approval for the iTero Element lntraoral Scanner; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY – DISPUTE DOES NOT IMPACT CO’S EXISTING SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH SDC WHICH REMAINS IN PLACE THROUGH 2019; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN – SDC ENTITIES SEEKING TO ALLOW IT TO HAVE A RIGHT TO REPURCHASE CO’S SDC FINANCIAL MEMBERSHIP INTERESTS FOR PRICE OF CO’S CURRENT CAPITAL ACCOUNT BALANCE; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY – IN APRIL , SDC ENTITIES INITIATED PROCEEDINGS SEEKING TO PRELIMINARILY & PERMANENTLY REQUIRE CO TO CLOSE EXISTING INVISALIGN STORES; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology to Introduce Two New iTero Scanners Featuring Greater Power and Portability; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – SDC ENTITIES INITIATED PROCEEDINGS THAT SEEK TO PRELIMINARILY AND PERMANENTLY PROHIBIT ALIGN FROM OPENING ANY ADDITIONAL STORES

Analysts await Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. ALGN’s profit will be $91.05 million for 38.88 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Align Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold ALGN shares while 151 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 63.56 million shares or 5.54% less from 67.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ipswich Inv holds 1,083 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company invested in 2,312 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bridgecreek Invest Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.07% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Wells Fargo & Mn owns 662,677 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Tru Of Vermont reported 318 shares. Howe & Rusling invested in 109 shares. Moreover, Apg Asset Management Nv has 0.01% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 23,600 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Communications has invested 0% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has invested 0.03% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.07% or 128,878 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Company reported 2.26M shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0.02% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Company owns 288,411 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.01% or 2,886 shares. Bancorporation accumulated 1,555 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.21 million activity. 1,100 shares were bought by Pudipeddi Vamsi Mohan Raj, worth $206,921.

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64 billion and $10.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 27,465 shares to 65,474 shares, valued at $7.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Melco Resorts And Entmt Ltd (NASDAQ:MPEL) by 127,578 shares in the quarter, for a total of 165,834 shares, and has risen its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold HTGC shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 28.54 million shares or 7.95% less from 31.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Retail Bank reported 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Hanson Mcclain Inc reported 1,000 shares. Private Advisor Group Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). 374 were accumulated by Massmutual Trust Co Fsb Adv. The Florida-based Raymond James Ser Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Ares Lc holds 0.45% or 579,082 shares in its portfolio. Monarch Partners Asset Lc has invested 0.91% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Polaris Cap Lc stated it has 0.11% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Gemmer Asset Mgmt reported 1,200 shares. Miller Howard Invests Inc Ny stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 41,665 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Northern Trust holds 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) or 233,767 shares. Delphi Ma reported 1.59% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC).