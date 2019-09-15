As Hercules Capital (HTGC) Shares Rose, Muzinich & Company Lowered Its Holding; Fair Isaac (FICO) Shareholder Profit Investment Management Has Decreased Its Position as Valuation Rose

Profit Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 20.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profit Investment Management Llc sold 2,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 11,562 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.63M, down from 14,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profit Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $3.92 during the last trading session, reaching $309.34. About 309,741 shares traded or 22.94% up from the average. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 07/03/2018 – FICO Data: 10 Percent More Debit Cards Were Compromised in U.S. Last Year; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To Net $140M; 04/04/2018 – FICO to Lead Financial Inclusion Track at Lendlt USA 2018; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 REVENUES $1.02 BLN; 18/04/2018 – FICO Amplifies Financial Crime Protection with New Suite of Solutions; 26/04/2018 – FICO Announces Earnings of $1.03 per Share for Second Quarter Fiscal 2018; 06/03/2018 Al Innovator Sebastian Thrun and Chess Grandmaster Garry Kasparov to Headline FICO World 2018; 11/04/2018 – FICO Welcomes Amazon Web Services (AWS) to FICO World as Platinum Sponsor; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Eva Manolis Elected as a Director of the Company; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Mark W. Begor Resigns From Board of Directors

Muzinich & Company decreased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company sold 25,176 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The institutional investor held 1.16M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.83 million, down from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39 billion market cap company. It closed at $13.26 lastly. It is down 3.91% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 10/04/2018 – Gibraltar Business Capital Welcomes Two New Members to the Business Development Team; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q RETURN ON AVG. EQUITY 12.7%, EST. 12.4%; 23/05/2018 – TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Loan Agreement with Hercules Capital; 23/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL PRICES OFFERING OF $75.0M 5.25% NOTES DUE 2025; 23/04/2018 – Hercules Capital Prices Public Offering of $75.0 Million 5.25% Notes due 2025; 02/04/2018 – FuelCell Energy Refinances Loan Facility With Hercules Cap; 10/05/2018 – Hercules Capital Presenting at Conference May 23; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q RETURN ON AVG. ASSETS 6.5%, EST. 6.34%; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HERCULES CAPITAL INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Hercules Capital Inc. $75 Million Notes ‘BBB-‘

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 15 investors sold HTGC shares while 42 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 33.50 million shares or 17.36% more from 28.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 434,057 were reported by Blackrock Inc. Mckinley Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Delaware reported 328,221 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet LP holds 0% or 46,800 shares in its portfolio. 13,100 are held by Sit Inv Associate. Advisors Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.02 million shares. Advisory Ser Net Ltd Liability Com holds 7,611 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. North Star Investment Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 20,988 shares. Private Advisor Group Incorporated Ltd reported 20,623 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc invested in 1,025 shares or 0% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag owns 86,643 shares. The New Jersey-based Palisade Cap Mgmt Llc Nj has invested 0.02% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Quantbot Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 3,474 shares. 29,200 were accumulated by Tcw Grp. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Salzhauer Michael has invested 0.14% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC).

Muzinich & Company, which manages about $22.20 billion and $481.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Tcp Cap Corp by 684,498 shares to 724,498 shares, valued at $10.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (Call) (FXI) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 250,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (EEM).

Analysts await Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.34 EPS, up 9.68% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.31 per share. HTGC’s profit will be $35.56M for 9.75 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Hercules Capital, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.36 EPS, down 0.73% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.37 per share. FICO’s profit will be $39.30M for 56.86 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual EPS reported by Fair Isaac Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.66% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 18 investors sold FICO shares while 112 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 21.40 million shares or 1.78% less from 21.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fisher Asset Management Limited Company holds 179,848 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Advisors Preferred Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). 758 were accumulated by Gideon Capital Advsrs. Caxton Associate LP invested in 0.09% or 2,455 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 12,146 shares. Moreover, Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 57,677 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 71,705 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt has 600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Franklin Resource invested 0% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 0.08% or 17,000 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) holds 0% or 12 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 0.04% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 20 shares. Georgia-based Suntrust Banks Incorporated has invested 0% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO).

Profit Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.21B and $135.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 6,036 shares to 16,370 shares, valued at $1.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.