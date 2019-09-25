As Hercules Capital (HTGC) Share Value Rose, A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Has Increased Its Holding by $381,300; D L Carlson Investment Group Boosted Its Holding in Facebook (FB) by $4.87 Million

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 18.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc bought 31,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The institutional investor held 205,165 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.63 million, up from 173,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.35. About 205,675 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has declined 3.91% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 23/05/2018 – TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Loan Agreement with Hercules Capital; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HERCULES CAPITAL INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 22/03/2018 – Hercules’ Highly Asset Sensitive Debt Investment Portfolio to Generate Additional $0.04 of Net Investment Income Earnings; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Hercules Capital Inc. $75 Million Notes ‘BBB-‘; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 31C, EST. 30C; 06/03/2018 – MESOBLAST LTD – ENTERED US$75 MLN NON-DILUTIVE, FOUR-YEAR CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL; 02/04/2018 – FuelCell Energy Refinances Loan Facility with Hercules Capital; 26/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 30, 2025; 22/05/2018 – Hercules Capital Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Hercules Capital Prices Public Offering of $75.0 Million 5.25% Notes due 2025

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 389.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc bought 25,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 31,903 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.16 million, up from 6,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $517.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $181.5. About 11.68M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/03/2018 – Bolton Was Early Beneficiary of Cambridge Analytica’s Facebook Data; 06/04/2018 – Some messages received from Mark Zuckerberg have vanished from Facebook user accounts; 24/04/2018 – Informatica Launches Intelligent, Automated Enterprise Data Governance Powered by Al; 18/04/2018 – Facebook Is Forming a Team to Design Its Own Chips; 26/04/2018 – No Doomsday scenario for Facebook as EU privacy rules kick in; 20/04/2018 – Italian Finance Minister Pier Carlo Padoan spoke to CNBC in a Facebook Live interview at the World Bank and International Monetary Fund’s Spring Meetings 2018 in Washington; 21/03/2018 – NEWSTALK1010: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg admits mistakes in light of privacy scandal and outlines steps to protect; 06/04/2018 – Ann Winblad: Facebook opt-out button for data may be an unsustainable model; 19/04/2018 – The fault does not lie with Facebook, the researchers said, but more can be done by Facebook and other social login providers to prevent abuse; 04/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Facebook has been conducting market research to determine whether an ad-free subscription-based version woul

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88M and $324.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 16,575 shares to 9,845 shares, valued at $828,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) by 6,295 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,263 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Litman Gregory Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 210 shares. Fishman Jay A Mi owns 155,422 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cape Cod Five Cents National Bank & Trust stated it has 1,772 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Baltimore invested 1.53% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Pitcairn reported 21,962 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Jag Cap Management Ltd Co owns 1,174 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advisors Inc Oh has invested 2.53% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Amica Mutual Insur accumulated 64,876 shares. Golub Gru Limited Liability has invested 3.69% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ativo Capital Mgmt Ltd Com has 11,546 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt accumulated 99,953 shares. Columbus Circle Invsts reported 295,949 shares stake. Farallon Cap holds 1.45% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 904,284 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Provident Trust invested in 0.01% or 1,758 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 15 investors sold HTGC shares while 42 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 33.50 million shares or 17.36% more from 28.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2.17 million are owned by Royal Bancorporation Of Canada. Highlander Capital Management Lc reported 0.03% stake. Stifel Fincl has 475,971 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Tudor Investment Et Al has 0.01% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 29,987 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Advsrs Capital Management Llc has 0.78% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 1.02M shares. 15,336 were reported by Wespac Advisors Lc. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) or 7,000 shares. 227,459 were reported by Deutsche Bancshares Ag. State Bank Of Ny Mellon accumulated 77,282 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Com reported 700 shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 46,800 shares. Northern Tru Corporation accumulated 0% or 251,944 shares. Glovista Invests Limited Liability invested in 63,817 shares. Fmr Ltd Llc owns 0% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 1 shares.

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $188.00 million and $115.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC) by 7,425 shares to 13,650 shares, valued at $645,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.