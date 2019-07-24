As Hercules Capital (HTGC) Share Price Rose, Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Boosted Holding; Gratia Capital Has Lifted Its Century Cmntys (CCS) Holding by $673,049

Gratia Capital Llc increased its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (CCS) by 19.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc bought 29,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 179,274 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.30 million, up from 150,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in Century Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $783.86M market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $25.85. About 234,568 shares traded. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 8.52% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CCS News: 24/05/2018 – Century Communities Extends Exclusive Agreement with Leading National PEX Plumbing Provider; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities Access Event Set By Wedbush for May. 15; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Rev $401.8M

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 14.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd bought 295,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.40 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.35 million, up from 2.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $13.04. About 263,014 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has risen 7.10% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 23/05/2018 – TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Loan Agreement with Hercules Capital; 26/04/2018 – Hercules Cap Closes Public Offering of $75.0 M 5.25% Notes Due 2025; 02/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY INC – ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT TO REFINANCE OF ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL, INC; 22/03/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL INC – PRIME RATE IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE FROM 4.50% TO 4.75%; 05/03/2018 – GIBRALTAR BUSINESS CAPITAL – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE AS INDEPENDENT SENIOR SECURED ASSET-BASED LENDER & REMAIN AT HEADQUARTERS IN NORTHBROOK; 26/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL CLOSES OFFERING OF $75.0M 5.25% NOTES DUE 2025; 06/03/2018 – Mesoblast Enters Into US$75 Million Non-Dilutive Credit Facility; 26/04/2018 – Hercules Capital Closes Public Offering of $75.0 Million 5.25% Notes Due 2025; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Hercules Capital Inc. $75 Million Notes ‘BBB-‘; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q RETURN ON AVG. EQUITY 12.7%, EST. 12.4%

More notable recent Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Hercules Capital Announces Share Repurchase Program â€“ Up To $25.0 Million Representing Approximately 2.4% of Common Stock Outstanding(1) – Business Wire” on December 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “10.3% Yielding TriplePoint Venture Growth Is The Most Overlooked BDC – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why 9.2%-Yielding Hercules Capital Is Still A Strong Buy – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2018. More interesting news about Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Hercules Capital Named 2018 Specialty Finance Lender of the Year, Americas by Private Debt Investor – Business Wire” published on March 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hercules Capital: Should You Still Buy This 9.2%-Yielding BDC? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2018.

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd, which manages about $618.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teladoc Health Inc by 15,800 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kkr & Co Inc by 198,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.35M shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AMZN).