As Hercules Capital (HTGC) Market Value Rose, Holder Greenwich Investment Management Upped Its Holding; Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Has Raised Microsoft (Put) (MSFT) Stake

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (Put) (MSFT) by 180% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 140,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.51 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $135.25. About 20.62 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/03/2018 – BC Platforms Launches an End-to-end Solution for Precision Medicine Powered by the Microsoft Genomics Service; 27/03/2018 – Green House Data Introduces Managed Azure Cloud Services; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft certification catapults Australian tech company into the CTRM big league; 12/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – ANNOUNCED THAT ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.42 PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – The remainder of Flipkart will be held by existing investors, including Flipkart’s co-founder Binny Bansal, Tencent, Tiger Global and Microsoft; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Rev $26.8B; 04/05/2018 – RWC Asset Adds Corp. America Airports SA, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm #Build2018; 30/05/2018 – Veritas Complements Microsoft Office 365 Environments with Enterprise-Grade Data Protection and Governance; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Windows Chief Myerson Out, New Focus on ‘Edge Computing’ — Barron’s Blog

Greenwich Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 432.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc bought 102,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The institutional investor held 126,255 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60M, up from 23,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $13.41. About 285,883 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has declined 3.91% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 23/05/2018 – TRANSENTERIX, REPORTS LOAN PACT WITH HERCULES CAPITAL; 26/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 30, 2025; 23/05/2018 – TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Loan Agreement with Hercules Capital; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 31C, EST. 30C; 06/03/2018 – MESOBLAST LTD – ENTERED US$75 MLN NON-DILUTIVE, FOUR-YEAR CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL; 02/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY INC – ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT TO REFINANCE OF ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL, INC; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q RETURN ON AVG. EQUITY 12.7%, EST. 12.4%; 26/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL CLOSES OFFERING OF $75.0M 5.25% NOTES DUE 2025; 23/04/2018 – Hercules Capital Prices Public Offering of $75.0 Million 5.25% Notes due 2025; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Hercules Capital Inc. $75 Million Notes ‘BBB-‘

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold HTGC shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 28.54 million shares or 7.95% less from 31.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning owns 18,630 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Corporation owns 3,557 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dnb Asset Management As holds 66,739 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stephens Ar reported 22,076 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 31,059 shares or 0% of the stock. Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.77% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Pnc Financial Svcs Inc has 0% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). North Star Invest Mgmt Corporation stated it has 0.03% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Millennium Management Limited Company reported 28,673 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 10,539 shares. Citigroup accumulated 13,603 shares. Smithfield Trust Co reported 6,934 shares. Eagle Global Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 11,980 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Opus Capital Group Limited Liability Corporation reported 100,419 shares.

