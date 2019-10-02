As Hercules Capital (HTGC) Market Valuation Rose, Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Has Increased Its Holding by $13.30 Million; As Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (Call) (GLNG) Share Price Declined, Holder Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Has Increased Position

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (Call) (GLNG) by 1910% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp bought 191,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% . The institutional investor held 201,000 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.71M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $12.32. About 505,380 shares traded. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 19/04/2018 – Golar LNG enters into a Preliminary Agreement and exchanges Heads of Terms for an FLNG vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortu; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG Dividend information; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG: Brian Tienzo Will Step Dn as CFO of Golar, Named CEO and CFO of Golar LNG Partners; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger; 16/04/2018 – Golar LNG Limited – Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS GOLAR AND OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR THE PROJECT; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG SAYS CELSE TO RECEIVE $1.34B UNDER PROJECT FINANCING; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR PARTNERS SAYS GRAHAM ROBJOHNS TO STEP DOWN AS CEO; 04/05/2018 – GLOBAL LNG-Prices firm as fundamentals tighten, amid support from oil, coal; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 46.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd bought 1.11M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The institutional investor held 3.51M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.94M, up from 2.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $12.93. About 280,922 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has declined 3.91% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 31C, EST. 30C; 26/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 30, 2025; 23/05/2018 – TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Loan Agreement with Hercules Capital; 26/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL CLOSES OFFERING OF $75.0M 5.25% NOTES DUE 2025; 02/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY INC – ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT TO REFINANCE OF ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL, INC; 26/04/2018 – Hercules Cap Closes Public Offering of $75.0 M 5.25% Notes Due 2025; 22/03/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL INC – PRIME RATE IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE FROM 4.50% TO 4.75%; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q RETURN ON AVG. EQUITY 12.7%, EST. 12.4%; 06/03/2018 – MESOBLAST LTD – ENTERED US$75 MLN NON-DILUTIVE, FOUR-YEAR CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL; 10/05/2018 – Hercules Capital Presenting at Conference May 23

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 15 investors sold HTGC shares while 42 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 33.50 million shares or 17.36% more from 28.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79B and $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 343,000 shares to 17,000 shares, valued at $655,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paychex Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,000 shares, and cut its stake in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI).