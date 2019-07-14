As Hercules Capital (HTGC) Market Valuation Rose, Muzinich & Company Has Decreased Stake; Waters (WAT) Market Value Declined While Mawer Investment Management LTD Has Lowered by $4.46 Million Its Stake

Mawer Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 3.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd sold 17,775 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 496,713 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.03M, down from 514,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $217.13. About 596,473 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 5.50% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP – REITERATES ITS FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CONSTANT CURRENCY SALES GROWTH IN MID-SINGLE-DIGIT RANGE; 24/04/2018 – WATERS BOARD AUTHORIZES AN ADDED $3B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 15/03/2018 – Arbor Day Foundation and Publix Collaborating to Protect the Natural Waters of Florida; 08/05/2018 – Caterpillar Looks to Calm the Waters After Good-as-It-Gets Rout; 26/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters, Crist and Esty Lead FY19 Appropriations Requests to Protect Communities at Risk of Flooding; 17/05/2018 – VIETNAM SAYS ITS OIL AND GAS OPERATIONS ARE CONDUCTED IN WATERS ‘ENTIRELY UNDER VIETNAMESE SOVEREIGNTY’; 15/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 15, 2018 2:08:41 P.M. An amendment, offered by Ms. Waters, Maxine, numbered 1 printed in Part B of; 23/03/2018 – John Waters’s Art to Go on Display in Baltimore in October; 20/03/2018 – Rep. Meeks: Reps. Meeks and Waters Urge Greater Use of Diverse Asset Managers In Education Endowments; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp Reports 1Q Earnings Rise, Launches $3 Bln Share Buyback

Muzinich & Company decreased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 13.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company sold 178,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.18 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.96 million, down from 1.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $12.99. About 310,191 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has risen 7.10% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.67% the S&P500.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 insider sales for $27.88 million activity. The insider Harrington Michael C sold 20,000 shares worth $4.60 million. Rae Elizabeth B had sold 10,800 shares worth $2.51 million on Tuesday, February 5. Shares for $673,571 were sold by Kelly Terrence P. On Friday, January 25 the insider Kim Francis sold $206,694. $5.25M worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) shares were sold by King Ian. $6.28M worth of stock was sold by BEAUDOUIN MARK T on Friday, January 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Serv Automobile Association invested in 94,322 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Lowe Brockenbrough & Incorporated owns 1,528 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 4 shares. 42,937 were accumulated by Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 0% or 30 shares in its portfolio. Department Mb Commercial Bank N A has 0.01% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Los Angeles And Equity Rech reported 216,878 shares. Carroll Fincl Assocs holds 0% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 80 shares. Mountain Pacific Advisers Inc Id has 92,535 shares. Massachusetts-based Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.07% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Ingalls And Snyder owns 1,515 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Ww Asset reported 5,018 shares stake. Wheatland Advsr Inc has invested 0.73% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Renaissance Tech reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Natl Pension Service has 96,749 shares.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $20.93 billion and $14.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of Hawaii Corp (NYSE:BOH) by 41,800 shares to 368,186 shares, valued at $29.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 19,315 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.03M shares, and has risen its stake in Ametek Inc (NYSE:AME).

Analysts await Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.11 earnings per share, up 8.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.95 per share. WAT’s profit will be $146.59 million for 25.73 P/E if the $2.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.60 actual earnings per share reported by Waters Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.88% EPS growth.

More notable recent Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Waters Corporation Presentation at the Citi 2018 Global Healthcare Conference to Be Webcast Live – Business Wire” on November 27, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Ameren Corporation (AEE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Human Glycome Project Boosted by Support of Critical Goods and Services from Genos, New England Biolabs and Waters Corporation – PRNewswire” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on January 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Fastenal Company (FAST) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Analysts await Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.29 per share. HTGC’s profit will be $34.42M for 9.84 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Hercules Capital, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold HTGC shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 28.54 million shares or 7.95% less from 31.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dnb Asset Management As reported 66,739 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Blackrock has 458,396 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & holds 600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% or 1.02 million shares in its portfolio. Optimum Invest reported 6,500 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 976,477 were accumulated by Cap Management Limited Liability Corp. Trillium Asset Ltd Liability stated it has 342,290 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. First Manhattan owns 300 shares. Bb&T Secs Llc owns 43,383 shares. Smithfield Trust reported 0.01% stake. Hightower Advisors Llc holds 0.01% or 110,957 shares in its portfolio. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability Company (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 3,808 shares. D E Shaw Communications has 93,190 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup Inc accumulated 0% or 13,603 shares.

More notable recent Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why 9.2%-Yielding Hercules Capital Is Still A Strong Buy – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Hercules Capital Announces the Expansion and Appointment of Carol L. Foster to Its Board of Directors – Business Wire” published on January 15, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Hercules Capital Receives Stockholder Approval to Reduce Its Asset Coverage Requirement to 150% – Business Wire” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “This 10.0% Yielding Tech-Focused BDC Will Likely Increase Its Dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on October 25, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hercules Announces Date for Release of Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Financial Results and Conference Call – Business Wire” with publication date: January 31, 2019.