As Herbalife Nutrition LTD (Put) (HLF) Valuation Declined, Qvt Financial LP Has Lowered Its Stake by $1.23 Million; Proxima Capital Management Continues to Hold Stake in Olin (OLN)

Proxima Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Olin Corp (OLN) by 6.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% . The hedge fund held 282,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.18M, up from 265,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Olin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $18.94. About 1.91M shares traded. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 30.43% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 23/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at UBS Mini Conference May 21; 25/04/2018 – Olin Announces New Lead Director; 15/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp Announces a $500 M Shr Buyback Authorization; 12/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Olin To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; Debt Rtgs Raised; 01/05/2018 – OLIN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $240.3M, EST. $244.4M; 30/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 07/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Olin Corporation First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Announcement

Qvt Financial Lp decreased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (Put) (HLF) by 6.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qvt Financial Lp sold 29,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.61% . The hedge fund held 417,100 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.84 million, down from 446,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qvt Financial Lp who had been investing in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $39.61. About 908,651 shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 21.05% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Herbalife Nutrition Otlk To Stable From Negative; 24/04/2018 – HERBALIFE REPORTS STRATEGIC NAME CHANGE TO HERBALIFE NUTRITION; 21/03/2018 – HERBALIFE REPORTS PRICING OF $550M OF CONV SR NOTE OFFERING; 18/04/2018 – HERBALIFE LTD – TENDER OFFER IS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MAY 16, 2018; 18/05/2018 – S&P REVISES HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘B+’; 25/05/2018 – Carl Icahn Sells About $550 Million of His Herbalife Stake; 29/05/2018 – RT @PlainSite: Today, we are pleased to release our second Reality Check report: Herbalife Nutrition, Ltd; 03/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD – RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Welcomes New Members to Its Bd of Directors; 09/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Congratulates 2018 ProActive Combine Athletes For Their Commitment To Nutrition, And Peak Sports

Analysts await Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, down 13.51% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.74 per share. HLF’s profit will be $90.40 million for 15.47 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.57% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Herbalife: A ‘Company’ In Terminal Decline – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Herbalife Nutrition Forms Partnership With Tencent, China’s Largest Internet Technology Company – Business Wire” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Herbalife: Grave Troubles In China – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.76, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold HLF shares while 81 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 137.50 million shares or 1.56% less from 139.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Fincl Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 6,632 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company stated it has 338,303 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 15,148 shares. Susquehanna International Group Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership owns 6,576 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has 0.01% invested in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Qs Investors Lc has invested 0.02% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Fort Limited Partnership has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Hrt Financial Limited Liability Corp has 26,712 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Cwm Lc reported 0% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Us Retail Bank De accumulated 0% or 1,572 shares. Earnest Prtn Lc holds 76 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 54 shares. Sg Americas Lc holds 0% or 3,010 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP accumulated 0% or 48 shares. Antipodean Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 160,000 shares.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $716,852 activity. Sutton Scott McDougald bought $165,678 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) on Wednesday, May 8. VERMILLION TERESA M bought $10,872 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) on Wednesday, August 7. BUNCH C ROBERT also bought $178,490 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) on Wednesday, August 7. $4,479 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) was bought by Shipp Earl L. 2,000 shares were bought by Alderman Heidi S, worth $33,374.

Proxima Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $74.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Game Technolog by 45,000 shares to 165,000 shares, valued at $2.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Whiting Pete Corp New by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,000 shares, and cut its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI).