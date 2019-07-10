As Herbalife Nutrition LTD (Put) (HLF) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Ellington Management Group Lowered Its Position by $5.30 Million; Kings Point Capital Management Increases Stake in Griffin Ld & Nurseries (GRIF)

Ellington Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (Put) (HLF) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65 million, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $41.84. About 3.49 million shares traded or 51.85% up from the average. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 16.47% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.90% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 25/05/2018 – Carl C. Icahn Issues Statement Regarding Herbalife; 25/05/2018 – Icahn to Sell Quarter of His Stake in Herbalife in Re-Balancing; 16/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD – CASH PURCHASE PRICE IN TENDER OFFER SHALL NOT BE GREATER THAN $54.00 NOR LESS THAN $49.00 PER SHARE; 18/04/2018 – Herbalife Announces Self-Tender Offer Seeking to Purchase Up to $600 M of Its Common Shrs; 25/05/2018 – Icahn Enterprises: Would Still Be Herbalife’s Largest Holder After Tender; 03/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD – RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 25/05/2018 – Carl Icahn Sells About $550 Million of His Herbalife Stake; 03/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD HLF.N QUARTERLY SALES ROSE 7 PCT TO $1.2 BLN; 24/04/2018 – Herbalife Ltd. Announces Strategic Name Change to Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Reflecting Its Leadership as a Premier Global Nutrition Co; 21/03/2018 – Herbalife Announces Pricing of $550 Million Aggregate Principal Amount of Convertible Senior Note Offering

Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in Griffin Ld & Nurseries Inc (GRIF) by 404.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management bought 42,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,343 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86M, up from 10,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Griffin Ld & Nurseries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $184.68M market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $36.46. About 2,817 shares traded or 0.57% up from the average. Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIF) has risen 0.43% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical GRIF News: 11/04/2018 – Griffin Industrial Realty May Offer and Sell Up to $50M of a Variety of Securities Including Common Stk, Preferred Stk; 10/05/2018 – GRIFFIN INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC – EXPECTS TO USE NET PROCEEDS, IF ANY, FROM ATM PROGRAM OVER TIME FOR ACQUISITIONS OF TARGET PROPERTIES; 07/03/2018 Griffin Announces Fiscal 2018 First Quarter Leasing; 09/04/2018 – Griffin Industrial Realty 1Q Loss/Shr 34c; 11/04/2018 – Griffin Announces the Filing of a Universal Shelf Registration Statement; 02/04/2018 – Griffin Announces Closing on Construction to Permanent Mortgage Loan; 21/04/2018 – DJ Griffin Industrial Realty Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRIF); 10/05/2018 – Griffin Announces At-The-Market Offering Program

Analysts await Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, down 6.25% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.8 per share. HLF’s profit will be $113.36M for 13.95 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.64% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold HLF shares while 65 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 0.03% less from 139.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 769,996 were reported by Canada Pension Plan Inv Board. Zacks invested in 0.06% or 53,486 shares. Cap Rech has 15.82M shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Route One Inv Comm Limited Partnership holds 2.67% or 2.11M shares. Smart Portfolios Limited Co holds 0.01% or 129 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 6,793 shares. Salem Investment Counselors stated it has 0% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Quantbot Technologies LP stated it has 24,443 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt accumulated 192,210 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Convergence Inv Partners Llc owns 0.17% invested in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 14,330 shares. Earnest Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 76 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 17,733 shares. Aqr Cap Ltd Co has 5,032 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Company reported 0.11% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Qs Ltd Liability Company owns 119,815 shares.

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47 billion and $548.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 7,300 shares to 9,900 shares, valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oasis Pete Inc New (NYSE:OAS) by 64,998 shares in the quarter, for a total of 497,208 shares, and has risen its stake in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR).

Kings Point Capital Management, which manages about $503.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Newell Rubbermaid Inc Com (NYSE:NWL) by 224,575 shares to 5,811 shares, valued at $89,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bancorpsouth Bk Tupelo Miss by 25,326 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 183,176 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

