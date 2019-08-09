As Herbalife Nutrition LTD (HLF) Valuation Declined, Holder Antipodean Advisors Trimmed Its Stake; As Chevron New (CVX) Stock Price Rose, Sunbelt Securities Has Boosted Stake

Antipodean Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Antipodean Advisors Llc sold 22,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.61% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.60 million, down from 222,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Antipodean Advisors Llc who had been investing in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $38.15. About 1.52 million shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 21.05% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 20/04/2018 – Herbalife prepared a ‘secret dossier’ on Bill Ackman as it geared up for fight with activist; 25/04/2018 – Herbalife: Graziano Is a Portfolio Manager of Icahn Capital; 03/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition 1Q Net $82.1M; 21/03/2018 – HERBALIFE CONVERSION RATE OF NOTES ABOUT $124.96/SHARE; 25/05/2018 – Icahn to Sell Quarter of His Stake in Herbalife in Re-Balancing; 27/04/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD – EXTENDING EXPIRATION TIME OF TENDER OFFER FROM MAY 16, 2018 TO MAY 24, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Herbalife Ltd. Announces Strategic Name Change to Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Reflecting its Leadership as a Premier Global; 03/05/2018 – HERBALIFE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 58C TO 68C, EST. $1.52; 09/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Congratulates 2018 ProActive Combine Athletes For Their Commitment To Nutrition, And Peak Sports; 30/05/2018 – Herbalife at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow

Sunbelt Securities Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 24.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc bought 5,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 28,542 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52M, up from 22,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.47% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $123.23. About 8.86M shares traded or 48.52% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 05/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON UPS PRODUCTION GROWTH FORECAST TO 2-3%/YR THROUGH 2022; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – CO IS ADVANCING DEVELOPMENT OF UNCONVENTIONAL RESOURCES, PARTICULARLY IN U.S. PERMIAN BASIN; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/26/2018 01:03 PM; 05/03/2018 – National Post: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- CONDITIONS OF AGREEMENT WILL APPLY FOR 5 YEARS; 14/04/2018 – Venezuela empowers oil minister Quevedo to reform energy sector; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/31/2018 08:04 PM; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Expect to Deliver Stronger Upstream Cash Margins and Production Growth in FY18; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESIDENT JEFF SHELLEBARGER SPEAKS AT OTC PRESENTATION

Sunbelt Securities Inc, which manages about $158.18 million and $200.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agnc Invt Corp by 37,775 shares to 82,252 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,440 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,024 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Tropical Storm Barry Already Impacting Gulf Oil Production – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “ExxonMobil or Chevron? An Easy Buy Decision – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Chevron, IBM And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 1 – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron’s Venezuela license renewal splits Trump advisors – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hgk Asset Mngmt Inc reported 65,342 shares or 2.43% of all its holdings. 46,164 were accumulated by Biondo Invest Advsr Limited Liability Corp. Kcm Advsrs Limited Com reported 249,160 shares. Fundx Investment Gp Ltd Liability Com holds 13,700 shares. Moreover, Front Barnett Assocs Ltd has 2.24% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 140,000 were reported by Arosa Capital L P. Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 19,569 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Crestwood Advsrs Lc invested 0.08% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Marietta Investment Prtn holds 19,540 shares. Alphamark Advisors Ltd Com reported 2,625 shares stake. Paloma Prns Management Co has 31,428 shares. Yhb Invest Advsrs reported 0.64% stake. Daiwa Sb stated it has 56,430 shares or 1.38% of all its holdings. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 10 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank owns 634,694 shares or 0.65% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Herbalife Nutrition Named Gold Sponsor of UnidosUS 2019 Annual Conference – Business Wire” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Set New 52-Week Lows Friday Morning – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Herbalife Nutrition Boosts Herbalife24® Sports Product Line to Advance Everyday Athletes’ Workout – Business Wire” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Trade War Drums Beat Louder – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) CEO Michael Johnson on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold HLF shares while 65 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 0.03% less from 139.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Pa holds 0.03% or 246,468 shares. 7,600 are held by Voloridge Ltd Liability Corporation. Amalgamated Bankshares holds 0.03% or 21,741 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 200 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 3,782 shares. New York-based Jane Street Group Llc has invested 0% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Smart Portfolios holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 129 shares. Inc has 0% invested in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Moreover, Carroll Financial Assocs has 0% invested in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 2 shares. Moreover, Tower Capital Limited (Trc) has 0.01% invested in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Principal Fincl Gp, Iowa-based fund reported 105,068 shares. Northern Tru Corporation holds 0.01% or 662,633 shares in its portfolio. Research Global Investors stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Strs Ohio holds 6,793 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 7,760 were accumulated by Eqis Mgmt Inc.