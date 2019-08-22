As Herbalife Nutrition LTD (HLF) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Aristeia Capital Increased Its Holding; Df Dent & Co Upped Monro (MNRO) Stake by $3.96 Million as Share Value Rose

Aristeia Capital Llc increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristeia Capital Llc bought 6,589 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.61% . The hedge fund held 32,948 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75 million, up from 26,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristeia Capital Llc who had been investing in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $35.35. About 232,623 shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 21.05% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 25/04/2018 – Herbalife Richard P. Bermingham, Pedro Cardoso and Keith Cozza Stepping Down; 17/05/2018 – Herbalife Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition 1Q EPS $1.08; 25/04/2018 – Herbalife: Cozza Has Served Since 2013 as a Representative of Icahn Enterprises; 21/03/2018 – Top Global Herbalife Distributors Gather for Annual Leadership Conference, Participation in Education & Training to Further Company’s Purpose-Driven Approach to Nutrition; 09/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Congratulates 2018 ProActive Combine Athletes For Their Commitment To Nutrition, And Peak Sports; 25/05/2018 – Carl C. Icahn Issues Statement Regarding Herbalife; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Divests AIG Stake, Adds To Herbalife — MarketWatch; 25/05/2018 – CARL ICAHN SAYS “BELIEVE HERBALIFE’S BUSINESS IS STABLE, THE SHORT-SELLERS HAVE LARGELY EXITED, AND THE COMPANY IS WELL-POSITIONED FOR THE FUTURE”; 03/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Exceeds First Quarter Net Sales Guidance; Exceeds High End of Reported and Adjusted1 Diluted EPS Guidance b

Df Dent & Co Inc increased its stake in Monro Inc (MNRO) by 226.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc bought 46,042 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% . The institutional investor held 66,366 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.74 million, up from 20,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Monro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $78.07. About 67,440 shares traded. Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) has risen 27.01% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.01% the S&P500. Some Historical MNRO News: 21/05/2018 – MONRO INC – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE BREAKEVEN TO DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IN FISCAL 2019; 21/05/2018 – MONRO BOOSTS QTR DIV BY 11% TO 20C/SHR FROM 19C, EST. 19C; 21/05/2018 – MONRO 4Q EPS 52C, EST. 50C; 21/05/2018 – Monro, Inc. Acquires Free Service Tire; 21/05/2018 – MONRO, BUYS FREE SERVICE TIRE; 21/05/2018 – Monro’s (MNRO) CEO Brett Ponton Hosts Investor Day (Transcript); 16/04/2018 – Monro Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – MONRO INC MNRO.O – INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 11% TO $.20 PER SHARE; 21/05/2018 – Monro 4Q EPS 52c; 26/03/2018 – Monro, Inc. Appoints Evan Naylor as Oper Chief

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold MNRO shares while 56 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 36.05 million shares or 2.03% more from 35.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Grp Pcl holds 88,965 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Utd Service Automobile Association invested in 5,194 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 0.02% or 11,724 shares. Quantitative Inv Management Ltd Liability has 7,300 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md accumulated 3.40 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. M&T Bancorporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Vanguard has invested 0.01% in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Df Dent And Company has 66,366 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. 46 were accumulated by Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability. Jefferies Group holds 0.01% or 14,255 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 44,010 shares. Citadel Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 28,757 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel Incorporated stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Rmb Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.06% in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) or 26,663 shares. Castleark Mgmt Limited has 164,648 shares.

Df Dent & Co Inc, which manages about $5.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 1,910 shares to 4,324 shares, valued at $1.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnc Fincl Services Group (NYSE:PNC) by 6,059 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,335 shares, and cut its stake in Nutrien Ltd.

Aristeia Capital Llc, which manages about $6.79 billion and $1.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn) by 12.45 million shares to 82.40M shares, valued at $90.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,000 shares, and cut its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI).