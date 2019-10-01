As Herbalife Nutrition LTD (HLF) Stock Value Declined, Holder Deccan Value Investors LP Raised Its Holding; Alpine Partners Vi Boosted Position in Finjan Hldgs (FNJN) by $1.05 Million as Share Value Declined

Alpine Partners Vi Llc increased its stake in Finjan Hldgs Inc (FNJN) by 243.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc bought 524,118 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.81% . The institutional investor held 739,685 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.64 million, up from 215,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in Finjan Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.15M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.96. About 9,586 shares traded. Finjan Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN) has declined 47.69% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.69% the S&P500. Some Historical FNJN News: 19/03/2018 – Halcyon Long Duration Recovery Management LP, Affiliates Report Stake In Finjan Holdings; 22/04/2018 – DJ Finjan Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FNJN); 04/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — Finjan Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Check Point USA and Check Point Israel; 09/04/2018 – Finjan and Carbon Black Enter Patent License Agreement; 14/03/2018 – Finjan Holdings FY17 EPS 90c; 04/05/2018 – Finjan Holdings Is Seeking a Judgment of Infringement of the Certain Patents, a Preliminary and Permanent Injunction, Damages; 05/04/2018 – Finjan Holdings 1Q Net $42.9M; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS – PURSUANT TO PATENT ASSIGNMENT DEAL, IBM ALSO ASSIGNED TO UNIT 1 EUROPEAN PENDING PATENT APPLICATION FOR UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT IN CASH; 05/04/2018 – Finjan Holdings 1Q Rev $65M; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN FILES PATENT COMPLAINT VS CHECK POINT ISRAEL

Deccan Value Investors Lp increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) by 60.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deccan Value Investors Lp bought 3.67M shares as the company’s stock declined 23.61% . The hedge fund held 9.74 million shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $416.40M, up from 6.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deccan Value Investors Lp who had been investing in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $37.53. About 326,087 shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 21.05% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 25/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition: Total of 49.7M Common Shrs Tendered and Not Properly Withdrawn at or Below the Price of $52.50 Per Shr; 25/04/2018 – Herbalife: Nicholas Graziano, Alan LeFevre, Juan Miguel Mendoza, Margarita Palau-Hernandez Joining Boar; 03/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD – RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Congratulates 2018 ProActive Combine Athletes For Their Commitment To Nutrition, And Peak Sports; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Herbalife Nutrition Otlk To Stable From Negative; 24/04/2018 – HERBALIFE LTD – ANNOUNCED ITS NAME CHANGE TO “HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD.”, AS APPROVED BY SHAREHOLDERS AT ITS ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS; 21/03/2018 – HERBALIFE REPORTS PRICING OF $550M AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 03/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Exceeds First Quarter Net Sales Guidance; Exceeds High End of Reported and Adjusted1 Diluted EPS Guidance b; 18/04/2018 – Herbalife Tender Offer Set to Expire May 16; 25/05/2018 – Icahn to trim stake in nutrition group Herbalife

Alpine Partners Vi Llc, which manages about $344.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,707 shares to 16,862 shares, valued at $3.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 18,810 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,176 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.76, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 50 investors sold HLF shares while 81 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 137.50 million shares or 1.56% less from 139.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership owns 48 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity reported 178,760 shares stake. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Co reported 747,662 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt has 54 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fort Limited Partnership has 0.36% invested in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 44,425 shares. Balyasny Asset Lc reported 21,877 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Management Ltd reported 91,215 shares stake. Capital Rech holds 0.25% or 18.66M shares. Omers Administration Corporation has invested 0.08% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Alliancebernstein LP holds 55,650 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Gsa Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership has 15,454 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Parametric Port Limited Liability Company reported 346,991 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 12,030 shares. Riverhead Management Ltd holds 0.02% or 14,220 shares.

