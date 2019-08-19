As Herbalife Nutrition LTD (HLF) Stock Declined, Shareholder Antipodean Advisors Lowered Holding by $1.14 Million; Beck Capital Management Has Increased Apple Com Usd0.00001 (AAPL) Position

Beck Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc Com Usd0.00001 (AAPL) by 115.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc bought 2,758 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 5,138 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $976,000, up from 2,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com Usd0.00001 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $959.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.77% or $5.71 during the last trading session, reaching $212.21. About 3.20M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Car collides with school bus in Apple Valley; 27/03/2018 – Apple is potentially broadening its reach in the classroom:; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple and Google’s corporate reputations have plunged; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Americas Rev $24.84B; 12/04/2018 – VirnetX Awarded $502.6 Million Jury Verdict Against Apple; 01/05/2018 – From the $AAPL call: Apple will spend $30B in capex and generate 20k jobs in the US; 20/04/2018 – APPLE: A PART MAY FAIL IN SOME 13-INCH MACBOOK PRO UNITS; 24/04/2018 – Report: Apple’s iOS 11.3 Unlocks Progressive Web App Features to Fully Engage the Nearly Two Thirds of Mobile Shoppers on Ecomm; 02/05/2018 – Apple’s Services Growth, Stable IPhone Sales Calm Analyst Fears; 02/05/2018 – Apple proved that it is no longer just an iPhone company

Antipodean Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Antipodean Advisors Llc sold 22,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.61% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.60 million, down from 222,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Antipodean Advisors Llc who had been investing in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $36.88. About 30,292 shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 21.05% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 30/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION SAYS 49.7M SHRS TENDERED IN OFFER; 05/04/2018 – Bill Ackman’s hedge fund empire crumbles in less than 3 years from public wrong-way bets on Herbalife, Chipotle; 25/04/2018 – Herbalife: Nicholas Graziano, Alan LeFevre, Juan Miguel Mendoza, Margarita Palau-Hernandez Joining Boar; 23/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Renews Partnership As Official Nutrition Sponsor Of Cristiano Ronaldo; 25/04/2018 – Herbalife: Graziano Is a Portfolio Manager of Icahn Capital; 06/03/2018 – Citi predicts a big rally for Herbalife now that risk of Ackman bashing is over; 21/03/2018 – Top Global Herbalife Distributors Gather for Annual Leadership Conference, Participation in Education & Training to Further; 18/04/2018 – Herbalife Tender Offer Per-Share Price Will Range From $98 to $108; 30/05/2018 – Herbalife at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – HERBALIFE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.40, EST. $1.11

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold HLF shares while 65 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 0.03% less from 139.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Inv Technologies has invested 0.23% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Glob Endowment Mgmt LP holds 0.15% or 20,200 shares in its portfolio. Omers Administration Corp reported 0.03% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity stated it has 0.02% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Moreover, Spark Inv Management Lc has 0.47% invested in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Bankshares Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Landscape Capital Management Limited Liability Com owns 55,490 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na accumulated 0% or 354 shares. Victory Capital Inc owns 86,060 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Millennium Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 48,809 shares stake. Antipodean Advisors Ltd Co has 200,000 shares for 7.53% of their portfolio. 205,238 were accumulated by Cibc Ww Mkts. Route One Invest Com Limited Partnership owns 2.11 million shares. Aristotle Capital Boston Ltd Com reported 476,857 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Company owns 0.01% invested in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 40,854 shares.

