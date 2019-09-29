As Herbalife Nutrition LTD (HLF) Stock Declined, Shareholder Antipodean Advisors Has Lowered Position by $1.68 Million; Guggenheim Capital Has Lowered Its Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Holding as Share Value Rose

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 4.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc sold 20,096 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 426,402 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.20M, down from 446,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $58.28. About 4.35M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 13/03/2018 – American and Delta said they suspended flights to and from Boston on Tuesday; 02/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines’ Board of Directors Announces Annual Meeting Date; 20/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Names Former FAA Head Michael Huerta to Board; 05/03/2018 DELTA: MINNEAPOLIS/ST. PAUL MONDAY WINTER WEATHER WAIVER ISSUED; 27/04/2018 – @JohnAGordon @Delta Shameful. They could have walked us off the plane ten times over already; 04/04/2018 – DELTA: SOME [24]7.AI CUSTOMER INFO MAY HAVE BEEN ACCESSED; 19/05/2018 – DELTA AIR COMMENTS IN U.S. TRANSPORTATION DEPT FILING; 30/05/2018 – DELTA HOPES TO BE EARLY LAUNCH CUSTOMER FOR BOEING NMA AIRCRAFT; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Average Fuel Price $1.98 Per Gallon; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines revenue rises 9.5 pct

Antipodean Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Antipodean Advisors Llc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.61% . The hedge fund held 160,000 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.84M, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Antipodean Advisors Llc who had been investing in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $38.3. About 683,114 shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 21.05% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 15/05/2018 – Icahn Divests AIG Stake, Adds To Herbalife — MarketWatch; 25/05/2018 – Icahn to Sell Quarter of His Stake in Herbalife in Re-Balancing; 24/04/2018 – HERBALIFE REPORTS STRATEGIC NAME CHANGE TO HERBALIFE NUTRITION; 18/04/2018 – Herbalife Announces Self-Tender Offer Seeking to Purchase Up to $600 M of Its Common Shrs; 09/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Congratulates 2018 ProActive Combine Athletes For Their Commitment To Nutrition, And Peak Sports; 25/05/2018 – Icahn to trim stake in nutrition group Herbalife; 25/05/2018 – Carl C. Icahn Issues Statement Regarding Herbalife; 18/04/2018 – HERBALIFE LTD – TENDER OFFER IS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MAY 16, 2018; 25/05/2018 – Carl Icahn Sells About $550 Million of His Herbalife Stake; 29/05/2018 – RT @PlainSite: Today, we are pleased to release our second Reality Check report: Herbalife Nutrition, Ltd

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold DAL shares while 296 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 522.18 million shares or 2.16% less from 533.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $2.26 EPS, up 25.56% or $0.46 from last year’s $1.8 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 6.45 P/E if the $2.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.83% negative EPS growth.

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $12.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Hospitality Reit Inc by 20,553 shares to 203,664 shares, valued at $3.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Enhanced Mun Value Fd (NEV) by 48,396 shares in the quarter, for a total of 460,845 shares, and has risen its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (NYSE:GRA).

Analysts await Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, down 13.51% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.74 per share. HLF’s profit will be $90.40 million for 14.96 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.76, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 50 investors sold HLF shares while 81 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 137.50 million shares or 1.56% less from 139.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.