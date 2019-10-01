As Herbalife Nutrition LTD (HLF) Stock Declined, Deccan Value Investors LP Boosted Stake; Lapides Asset Management Has Lifted Holding in Pitney Bowes (PBI) as Market Valuation Declined

Lapides Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) by 22.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc bought 264,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.58% . The institutional investor held 1.43 million shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.10 million, up from 1.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pitney Bowes Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $781.01 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.57. About 1.57M shares traded. Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) has declined 53.50% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PBI News: 02/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes 1Q EPS 28c; 28/03/2018 – Prometic Reports Positive Clinical Data From Ongoing PBI-4050 Study in Alström Syndrome Patients; 30/04/2018 – PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY PITNEY BOWES GLOBAL PRODUCTION MAIL UNIT; 02/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes 1Q Rev $983.2M; 06/03/2018 – Pitney Bowes Updates Review of Strategic Alternatives; 06/03/2018 – PITNEY BOWES – BOARD & MANAGEMENT TEAM TO CONTINUE TO EVALUATE INCREMENTAL STRATEGIC ACTIONS AROUND PORTFOLIO & CAPITAL ALLOCATION; 12/04/2018 – Prometic Presents New PBI-4050 Clinical Data From Ongoing Alström Syndrome Phase 2 Trial; 30/04/2018 – Pitney Bowes Sees Sale Closing in Late 2Q or Early 3Q; 12/04/2018 – PROMETIC PRESENTS NEW PBI-4050 CLINICAL DATA FROM ONGOING ALSTRöM SYNDROME PHASE 2 TRIAL; 30/04/2018 – Platinum Equity to Acquire Pitney Bowes’ Global Production Mail Business

Deccan Value Investors Lp increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) by 60.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deccan Value Investors Lp bought 3.67 million shares as the company’s stock declined 23.61% . The hedge fund held 9.74 million shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $416.40 million, up from 6.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deccan Value Investors Lp who had been investing in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $37.86. About 1.24M shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 21.05% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 03/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Exceeds First Quarter Net Sales Guidance; Exceeds High End of Reported and Adjusted1 Diluted EPS Guidance by $0.18 and $0.30, Respectively; Raises Full Year 2018 Guidance; 16/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition: Adjustment to Reflect Recently Implemented Two-For-One Stk Split; 25/04/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Welcomes New Members to Its Bd of Directors; 05/04/2018 – @John_Hempton @jtepper2 We stand fully by our work on Herbalife. It was solid and accurate. Fundamental stock calls are your space. What we don’t respect is having our process wrongly attacked one day (as you did with Herbalife) while the critic stays silent later (which you did with Valeant); 30/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION SAYS 49.7M SHRS TENDERED IN OFFER; 25/05/2018 – Icahn to trim stake in nutrition group Herbalife; 25/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition: Total of 49.7M Common Shrs Tendered and Not Properly Withdrawn at or Below the Price of $52.50 Per Shr; 21/03/2018 – HERBALIFE REPORTS PRICING OF $550M OF CONV SR NOTE OFFERING; 25/05/2018 – Icahn to Sell Quarter of His Stake in Herbalife in Re-Balancing; 24/04/2018 – HERBALIFE REPORTS STRATEGIC NAME CHANGE TO HERBALIFE NUTRITION

Deccan Value Investors Lp, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 122,000 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $208.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

