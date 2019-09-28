As Herbalife Nutrition LTD (HLF) Shares Declined, Deccan Value Investors LP Has Upped Stake by $154.19 Million; Coca (KO) Shareholder Cypress Capital Management Decreased Its Position by $1.12 Million

Cypress Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Coca (KO) by 59.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc sold 24,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 16,860 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $764,000, down from 41,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $54.31. About 7.05M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS COMPANY IS ‘ADAPTING’ TO NEW SUGAR TAXES IN U.K., SOUTH AFRICA; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES CAPEX/SALES AT 7% – 8% FOR 2018-2020; 25/04/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Winner “The Library” Announced at CinemaCon 2018; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA TO REFRANCHISE COCA-COLA REFRESHMENTS CANADA; 21/04/2018 – DJ Coca-Cola Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KO); 07/03/2018 – news.com.au: Coca-Cola factory worker fired after `weeing into a tin’ on the job; 24/04/2018 – Coke warns of pain from UK sugar tax, U.S. freight costs; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA 1Q COMPARABLE EPS 47C, EST. 46C; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola earnings: 47 cents per share, vs 46 cents expected; 16/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AGM APPROVES 0.787 LIRA/SHR GROSS CASH DIV

Deccan Value Investors Lp increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) by 60.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deccan Value Investors Lp bought 3.67 million shares as the company’s stock declined 23.61% . The hedge fund held 9.74 million shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $416.40 million, up from 6.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deccan Value Investors Lp who had been investing in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $38.3. About 683,114 shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 21.05% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 25/04/2018 – Bill Ackman’s bet against Herbalife was ‘dangerous,’ CNBC’s Scott Wapner says; 03/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD HLF.N QUARTERLY SALES ROSE 7 PCT TO $1.2 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Welcomes New Members to its Board of Directors; 27/04/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD – EXTENDING EXPIRATION TIME OF TENDER OFFER FROM MAY 16, 2018 TO MAY 24, 2018; 25/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION: ABOUT 49.7M SHRS TENDERED; 25/05/2018 – Icahn Enterprises: Only Prudent to Reduce Exposure to Herbalife; 25/05/2018 – Icahn to trim stake in nutrition group Herbalife; 18/05/2018 – S&P REVISES HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘B+’; 09/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Congratulates 2018 ProActive Combine Athletes For Their Commitment To Nutrition, And Peak Sports Performance; 30/05/2018 – Herbalife at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow

Deccan Value Investors Lp, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 122,000 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $208.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 24.25 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.