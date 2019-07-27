As Herbalife Nutrition LTD (HLF) Shares Declined, Antipodean Advisors Lowered Its Position by $1.14 Million; Renaissance Group Has Lifted International Business Machi E (IBM) Holding by $4.61 Million

Antipodean Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Antipodean Advisors Llc sold 22,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.60 million, down from 222,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Antipodean Advisors Llc who had been investing in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.13% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $41.52. About 1.77 million shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 16.47% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.90% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 25/05/2018 – Icahn to Sell Quarter of His Stake in Herbalife in Re-Balancing; 25/05/2018 – CARL ICAHN SAYS “BELIEVE HERBALIFE’S BUSINESS IS STABLE, THE SHORT-SELLERS HAVE LARGELY EXITED, AND THE COMPANY IS WELL-POSITIONED FOR THE FUTURE”; 03/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD HLF.N QUARTERLY SALES ROSE 7 PCT TO $1.2 BLN; 14/03/2018 – Public Health Leaders, Dr. Richard Carmona and Dr. John Agwunobi, To Present Symposium on Rethinking Food Security at 2018 SXSW Conference; 03/05/2018 – HERBALIFE WORLDWIDE AVG ACTIVE SALES LEADERS INCREASED 3% IN 1Q; 21/03/2018 – Herbalife Announces Pricing of $550 Million Aggregate Principal Amount of Convertible Senior Note Offering; 16/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition: Adjustment to Reflect Recently Implemented Two-For-One Stk Split; 30/05/2018 – Herbalife at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition 1Q Net $82.1M; 24/04/2018 – Herbalife Ltd. Announces Strategic Name Change to Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Reflecting Its Leadership as a Premier Global Nutrition Co

Renaissance Group Llc increased its stake in International Business Machi E (IBM) by 22.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc bought 32,662 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 177,877 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.10M, up from 145,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in International Business Machi E for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $151.36. About 2.70M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Package; 08/05/2018 – Tech Data Adds IBM MaaS360 with Watson to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 04/05/2018 – BREAKING: Warren Buffett says Berkshire Hathaway has sold completely out of IBM; 24/05/2018 – IBM CEO GINNI ROMETTY SPEAKS AT VIVA TECH IN PARIS: LIVE; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Gross Margin 43.2%; 20/03/2018 – REG-WlSeKey Introduces lNeS #Think2018, a Security Broker Solution, Designed to Secure Devices, Cloud & IOT Applications, Integrated with IBM’s new Watson IoT Platform; 17/04/2018 – IBM Sales Buoyed by Weaker U.S. Dollar, Shift to New Businesses; 29/03/2018 – IBM – 2016 OPERATING EPS REDUCED BY $0.15 TO $13.44 AND 2017 OPERATING EPS REDUCED BY $0.14 TO $13.66; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 23/05/2018 – Macron’s guest-list included Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, IBM’s Virginia Rometty, Intel’s Brian Krzanich, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and a raft of other big hitters in the corporate world

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold HLF shares while 65 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 0.03% less from 139.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Ltd Llc owns 12,524 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md holds 0% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 62,989 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.02% invested in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al has invested 0.22% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Hsbc Public Ltd Company stated it has 22,552 shares. Apg Asset Nv holds 3.34M shares. 115,125 were accumulated by Pggm Invests. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag owns 266,394 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cibc Mkts, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 205,238 shares. First Hawaiian Savings Bank accumulated 422 shares or 0% of the stock. Kbc Gp Inc Nv accumulated 0.03% or 75,996 shares. Hbk Investments Limited Partnership owns 21,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Chicago Equity Limited Liability Company holds 23,480 shares. Lmr Prtnrs Llp has invested 0.12% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). State Street holds 0.01% or 1.83M shares.

Analysts await Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.75 EPS, down 6.25% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.8 per share. HLF’s profit will be $113.37 million for 13.84 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.64% EPS growth.

Renaissance Group Llc, which manages about $2.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 7,078 shares to 81,828 shares, valued at $19.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 10,476 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 268,960 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A.