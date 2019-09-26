As Herbalife Nutrition LTD (HLF) Share Price Declined, Deccan Value Investors LP Has Upped Stake; Gyroscope Capital Management Group Upped Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holding by $1.73 Million as Share Value Rose

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 199.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc bought 7,014 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 10,530 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.60 million, up from 3,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $222.17. About 4.55M shares traded or 21.30% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 30/05/2018 – UnitedHealth at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE ESTABLISHED A LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $12.30-$12.60; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-UnitedHealth joins bids for Envision unit – Bloomberg; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES SAYS ON MARCH 27, U.S. COURT ENTERED ORDER GRANTING THE MOTION TO DISMISS IN PART & DENYING THE MOTION IN PART – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $3.04, EST. $2.89; BOOSTS YEAR FORECAST; 13/03/2018 – DAVITA – FTC SENT SECOND REQUEST AS PER HART-SCOTT-RODINO ANTITRUST IMPROVEMENTS ACT IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF CO’S PENDING DEAL WITH OPTUM; 29/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare Elects Richard Zoretic to Board of Directors; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED MEDICAL CARE RATIO 81.4 PERCENT DECREASED 100 BASIS POINT YEAR-OVER-YEAR

Deccan Value Investors Lp increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) by 60.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deccan Value Investors Lp bought 3.67M shares as the company’s stock declined 23.61% . The hedge fund held 9.74 million shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $416.40 million, up from 6.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deccan Value Investors Lp who had been investing in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $38.82. About 592,824 shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 21.05% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 25/04/2018 – Herbalife: Graziano Is a Portfolio Manager of Icahn Capital; 21/03/2018 – HERBALIFE LTD – CONVERTIBLE NOTES WILL PAY INTEREST SEMIANNUALLY AT A RATE OF 2.625% PER ANNUM; 24/04/2018 – Herbalife Ltd. Announces Strategic Name Change to Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Reflecting its Leadership as a Premier Global Nutrition Company; 27/04/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Announces Extension of Its Tender Offer for Common Shrs; 05/04/2018 – Bill Ackman’s hedge fund empire crumbles in less than 3 years from public wrong-way bets on Herbalife, Chipotle; 27/04/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION GETS EXTENSION OF TENDER OFFER FOR SHRS; 03/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 24/04/2018 – Herbalife: Ticker Symbol Will Remain HLF; 25/05/2018 – Carl Icahn Sells About $550 Million of His Herbalife Stake; 06/03/2018 – Citi predicts a big rally for Herbalife now that risk of Ackman bashing is over

Deccan Value Investors Lp, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Garrett Motion Inc by 754,192 shares to 6.12M shares, valued at $93.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

