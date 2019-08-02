As Herbalife Nutrition LTD (HLF) Market Valuation Declined, Deccan Value Investors LP Has Decreased Its Position by $9.30 Million; Parsons Capital Management Position in Conocophillips (COP) Has Cut as Market Valuation Declined

Parsons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 9.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc sold 9,285 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 85,006 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.67 million, down from 94,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $58.8. About 7.58 million shares traded or 22.23% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 10/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS IT IS LOOKING FORWARD TO HEARING VENEZUELAN PDVSA’S PROPOSAL TO RESOLVE DISPUTE OVER $2 BLN ARBITRATION AWARD; 16/05/2018 – RPT ANALYSIS-For Big Oil, reserve size matters less than ever; 11/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS WILL CUT 450 JOBS IN UNITED KINGDOM OVER NEXT TWO YEARS; 16/05/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPT REMAINS IN CLOSE CONTACT WITH CARIBBEAN PARTNERS TO REDUCE RISK OF OIL SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS – SPOKESMAN; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips awarded $2.04bn over Venezuela nationalisation; 30/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: Offer Price of $54/Share Is About 17.9 % Lower Than $65.79 Closing Share Price on April 20; 07/05/2018 – BONAIRE EXPECTS TO RECEIVE FUEL FROM PDVSA’S ISLAND TERMINAL BEFORE ITS 1-2 WEEKS OF INVENTORIES ARE EXHAUSTED -DUTCH GOV SPOKESMAN; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA retrenches in Caribbean as Conoco seizures weigh on operations; 21/03/2018 – U.S. judge to question Big Oil on climate change; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: On Track for full-Yr Shr Repurchases of $2 B

Deccan Value Investors Lp decreased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) by 2.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deccan Value Investors Lp sold 178,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.61% . The hedge fund held 6.07 million shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $321.48M, down from 6.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deccan Value Investors Lp who had been investing in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $40.76. About 1.82 million shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 21.05% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 25/05/2018 – Icahn Enterprises: Would Still Be Herbalife’s Largest Holder After Tender; 21/03/2018 – Herbalife Announces Pricing of $550 Million Aggregate Principal Amount of Convertible Senior Note Offering; 03/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 24/04/2018 – Herbalife Ltd. Announces Strategic Name Change to Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Reflecting its Leadership as a Premier Global Nutrition Company; 21/03/2018 – HERBALIFE REPORTS PRICING OF $550M AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 03/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Exceeds First Quarter Net Sales Guidance; Exceeds High End of Reported and Adjusted1 Diluted EPS Guidance by $0.18 and $0.30, Respectively; Raises Full Year 2018 Guidance; 27/04/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Announces Extension of Its Tender Offer for Common Shrs; 06/03/2018 Citi predicts a big rally for Herbalife now the risk of Ackman bashing it is over; 29/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION SIGNS LA GALAXY’S JONATHAN DOS SANTOS TO A MULTI-YEAR SPORTS NUTRITION SPONSORSHIP; 25/04/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Welcomes New Members to its Board of Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold HLF shares while 65 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 0.03% less from 139.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 9,316 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 37,832 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 8,528 shares. Carroll Finance owns 2 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has 13,200 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.01% invested in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Prelude Capital Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 628 shares. Utah Retirement owns 20,481 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, a New York-based fund reported 334,462 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.15% or 537,219 shares. Landscape Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.28% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) or 55,490 shares. Invesco Limited reported 0.01% stake. Qs Investors reported 119,815 shares. The Connecticut-based Tudor Et Al has invested 0.22% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Endowment Mgmt Limited Partnership, a North Carolina-based fund reported 20,200 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diversified Trust Company reported 3,090 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Koshinski Asset Mgmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 19,951 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Limited Partnership has 9,600 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Park Natl Oh stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Lpl Ltd Com reported 0.04% stake. 51,661 are owned by Associated Banc. Crawford Invest Counsel holds 0.02% or 9,670 shares. Boys Arnold And Com, a North Carolina-based fund reported 24,626 shares. Spectrum Mngmt Gru Incorporated holds 0.01% or 250 shares. Aperio Gru holds 717,098 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 224,675 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Horan Advsr Limited Liability Corporation invested in 970 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Blackrock owns 76.89 million shares. Guardian Tru reported 0.27% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). City Communication Fl stated it has 15,489 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings.