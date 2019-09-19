As Herbalife LTD (HLF) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Route One Investment Company LP Cut by $44.03 Million Its Position; Phocas Financial Lowered Unisys (UIS) Stake by $603,513; Stock Price Rose

Phocas Financial Corp decreased its stake in Unisys Corporation (UIS) by 9.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp sold 67,057 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.82% . The institutional investor held 634,655 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.17 million, down from 701,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Unisys Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $423.60M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $8.18. About 1.11 million shares traded or 15.92% up from the average. Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) has declined 2.44% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UIS News: 17/04/2018 – Latest Release of Unisys Stealth® Security Software Extends Microsegmentation Protection for Data Centers, Clouds and Mobile D; 17/04/2018 – Flowserve Expands Use of Unisys Stealth® Microsegmentation; 16/04/2018 – UNISYS NAMES MATHEW NEWFIELD AS CHIEF INFORMATION SECURITY; 01/05/2018 – Unisys Backs 2018 Adj Rev $2.7B-$2.825B; 19/03/2018 – UNISYS CORP – ESTIMATED VALUE OF CONTRACT IS UP TO AU$44 MLN; 13/03/2018 – Unisys Names Regina Paolillo to Bd of Directors; 13/04/2018 – Unisys Announces Winners of Ninth Annual Cloud 20/20™ Contest; 19/03/2018 – GMA News: Filipinos are among the most frustrated by long banking queues –Unisys study; 01/05/2018 – UNISYS 1Q REV. $708.4M, EST. $651.3M; 23/03/2018 – Unisys Federal Civilian Agency Vice President Lee Ann Anderson Receives Federal 100 Award

Route One Investment Company Lp decreased its stake in Herbalife Ltd. (HLF) by 49.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Route One Investment Company Lp sold 1.05M shares as the company’s stock declined 23.61% . The hedge fund held 1.06 million shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.37 million, down from 2.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Route One Investment Company Lp who had been investing in Herbalife Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $41.06. About 909,433 shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 21.05% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 17/05/2018 – Herbalife Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 25/04/2018 – Herbalife: Cozza Has Served Since 2013 as a Representative of Icahn Enterprises; 24/04/2018 – Herbalife Ltd. Announces Strategic Name Change to Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Reflecting its Leadership as a Premier Global Nutrition Company; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Investments Buys New 1.2% Position in Herbalife; 18/04/2018 – Herbalife Tender Offer Per-Share Price Will Range From $98 to $108; 21/03/2018 – Herbalife Announces Pricing of $550 Million Aggregate Principal Amount of Convertible Senior Note Offering; 03/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD – RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Congratulates 2018 ProActive Combine Athletes For Their Commitment To Nutrition, And Peak Sports; 05/04/2018 – Bill Ackman’s hedge fund empire crumbles in less than 3 years from public wrong-way bets on Herbalife, Chipotle; 27/04/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION GETS EXTENSION OF TENDER OFFER FOR SHRS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold UIS shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 59.00 million shares or 1.51% less from 59.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parkside Bancorp holds 0% or 64 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Ny State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Moreover, Rutabaga Cap Management Ltd Liability Ma has 2.96% invested in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) for 1.07 million shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md stated it has 111,982 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Limited Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Moreover, Pnc Fin Gru has 0% invested in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) for 1,771 shares. Fairpointe Lc reported 1.63 million shares. Goldman Sachs stated it has 0% in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 27,500 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Quantitative Investment Management Ltd Co reported 0.01% in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Ameritas Inv Prtn invested in 3,852 shares. The Texas-based Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Ancora Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% stake. Legal And General Group Public Limited Company holds 0% or 121,508 shares. Moreover, Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Llc has 0.09% invested in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS).

More notable recent Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Mark Forman Named Unisys Federal Vice President for Digital Government – PRNewswire” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Unisys interim CFO Mike Thomson becomes permanent CFO – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “42 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Shares of Unisys Are Surging Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SSC DeSom Deploys Unisys Stealth® Software to Strengthen National Resilience against Cyberattacks in the Netherlands – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $934.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ps Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) by 22,236 shares to 55,272 shares, valued at $9.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc by 53,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 275,788 shares, and has risen its stake in One Main Holdings.

Analysts await Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, down 13.51% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.74 per share. HLF’s profit will be $90.40M for 16.04 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.57% negative EPS growth.