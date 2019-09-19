As Herbalife LTD (HLF) Stock Declined, Route One Investment Company LP Has Cut by $44.03 Million Its Stake; Park West Asset Management Lowered Its Position in Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) by $2.32 Million as Share Value Rose

Route One Investment Company Lp decreased its stake in Herbalife Ltd. (HLF) by 49.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Route One Investment Company Lp sold 1.05 million shares as the company’s stock declined 23.61% . The hedge fund held 1.06M shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.37M, down from 2.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Route One Investment Company Lp who had been investing in Herbalife Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $41.06. About 909,433 shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 21.05% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 03/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Exceeds First Quarter Net Sales Guidance; Exceeds High End of Reported and Adjusted1 Diluted EPS Guidance b; 06/03/2018 – Citi predicts a big rally for Herbalife now that risk of Ackman bashing is over; 03/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition 1Q EPS $1.08; 25/05/2018 – Icahn Enterprises: Would Still Be Herbalife’s Largest Holder After Tender; 30/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Announces Final Results of Self-Tender Offer; 14/03/2018 – Public Health Leaders, Dr. Richard Carmona and Dr. John Agwunobi, To Present Symposium on Rethinking Food Security at 2018 SXSW; 25/05/2018 – Carl Icahn is reducing his position in Herbalife; 23/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Renews Partnership As Official Nutrition Sponsor Of Cristiano Ronaldo; 07/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD HLF.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $114; 03/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD – RAISING FY 2018 VOLUME POINT GUIDANCE RANGE TO 3% – 7% GROWTH

Park West Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) by 6.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc sold 116,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.36% . The hedge fund held 1.57M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.27 million, down from 1.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $22.62. About 363,511 shares traded or 22.19% up from the average. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PARR) has risen 32.83% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PARR News: 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q EPS 33c; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Rev $663.1M; 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS 18C, EST. $0.0; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 53c; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q EPS 41c; 05/03/2018 PAR PACIFIC 4Q REV. $663.1M, EST. $590.0M; 16/03/2018 – Par Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q Rev $765.4M; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $765.4 MLN VS $605.3 MLN

Analysts await Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, down 13.51% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.74 per share. HLF’s profit will be $90.40 million for 16.04 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.76, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 50 investors sold HLF shares while 81 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 137.50 million shares or 1.56% less from 139.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, United Automobile Association has 0.01% invested in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 86,568 shares. Jennison Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Jpmorgan Chase holds 0.01% or 1.11 million shares in its portfolio. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Co accumulated 47,895 shares. Fort Lp reported 44,425 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag owns 0.01% invested in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 433,817 shares. Omers Administration holds 0.08% or 169,500 shares. Lmr Prns Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.04% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Victory Management stated it has 0.01% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Global Endowment Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 7,690 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv owns 269,271 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Llc owns 338,303 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Millennium Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 747,662 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Hrt Ltd Liability Com holds 26,712 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

