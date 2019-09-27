As Herbalife LTD (HLF) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Route One Investment Company LP Trimmed Its Holding by $44.03 Million; Madison Investment Holdings Has Lowered Its Holding in T (TMUS) by $584,600 as Share Value Rose

Route One Investment Company Lp decreased its stake in Herbalife Ltd. (HLF) by 49.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Route One Investment Company Lp sold 1.05M shares as the company’s stock declined 23.61% . The hedge fund held 1.06M shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.37M, down from 2.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Route One Investment Company Lp who had been investing in Herbalife Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $38.2. About 496,682 shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 21.05% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 17/05/2018 – Herbalife Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Investments Buys New 1.2% Position in Herbalife; 16/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD – CASH PURCHASE PRICE IN TENDER OFFER SHALL NOT BE GREATER THAN $54.00 NOR LESS THAN $49.00 PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Herbalife: Graziano Is a Portfolio Manager of Icahn Capital; 25/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition: Total of 49.7M Common Shrs Tendered and Not Properly Withdrawn at or Below the Price of $52.50 Per Shr; 25/04/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Welcomes New Members to its Board of Directors; 25/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION: ABOUT 49.7M SHRS TENDERED; 16/04/2018 – Herbalife Launches Asia Pacific Shared Services Center in Malaysia to Support Growing Nutrition Demand in the Region; 03/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 29/05/2018 – RT @PlainSite: Today, we are pleased to release our second Reality Check report: Herbalife Nutrition, Ltd

Madison Investment Holdings Inc decreased its stake in T (TMUS) by 7.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc sold 7,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 103,200 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.65M, down from 111,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in T for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $77.07. About 2.47M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 19/04/2018 – T-Mobile USA CDS Tightens 34 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile US: Combined Co Will Be Named T-Mobile; 30/03/2018 – T-MOBILE US – UNIT ALSO AMENDED TERMS OF ITS $1.5 BLN FACILITY AND ITS $1.0 BLN FACILITY; 10/04/2018 – $S $TMUS restart merger talks. $VZ $T $S $TMUS soaring; 29/04/2018 – Moody’s: Debt at Sprint as Well as Lease Payments Supporting Spectrum Notes Are Expected to Receive Downstream Unsecured Guarantees From T-Mobile; 27/04/2018 – Sprint Nears Deal to Combine With T-Mobile U.S; 18/05/2018 – Sprint Clears Potential Roadblock En Route to T-Mobile Takeover; 30/04/2018 – T-MOBILE CEO: `CAN’T WAIT TO TALK TO ALL OF THEM’ IN WASHINGTON; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile US: John Legere to Serve as CEO and Mike Sievert to Serve as Pres and Oper Chief of the Combined Co; 10/04/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Sprint in new talks to merge with T-Mobile

Analysts await Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.64 EPS, down 13.51% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.74 per share. HLF’s profit will be $90.40M for 14.92 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.76, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 50 investors sold HLF shares while 81 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 137.50 million shares or 1.56% less from 139.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Numerixs has invested 0.4% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Limited, Japan-based fund reported 12,499 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.01% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Twin Tree Management LP has 13,574 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 4.36 million were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. One Trading Lp invested in 0.01% or 33,358 shares. Omers Administration Corporation holds 169,500 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has invested 0.01% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). 747,662 are owned by Millennium Ltd Liability Co. Antipodean Advsr Lc holds 8.32% or 160,000 shares in its portfolio. Edgestream Prns Limited Partnership holds 1.82% or 377,870 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Mngmt owns 0.01% invested in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 499,784 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.02% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Panagora Asset Management reported 0% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Whittier Communication invested in 2,900 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $845.91 million for 19.46 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 52 investors sold TMUS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 268.25 million shares or 1.93% more from 263.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Seatown Holdings Pte Limited reported 80,788 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt invested in 0.06% or 979,005 shares. New York-based Howe And Rusling has invested 0.03% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). First Quadrant LP Ca reported 5,800 shares. Dnb Asset Management As invested 0% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Voya Inv Management Limited, Georgia-based fund reported 48,788 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 53,391 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Gulf Bancshares (Uk) has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Strs Ohio stated it has 249,802 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based Wellington Management Group Llp has invested 0.03% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 3,181 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability Com owns 6.35M shares. Parnassus Invs Ca invested in 0.1% or 372,637 shares. Moreover, Badgley Phelps Bell has 0.02% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Brookfield Asset has 0.01% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 19,500 shares.

