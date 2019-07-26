As Henry Schein (HSIC) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Shelton Capital Management Cut Holding; Enzo Biochem (ENZ) Holding Has Lifted by Harbert Fund Advisors Inc

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc increased its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (ENZ) by 89.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc bought 1.43 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.03M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.28M, up from 1.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Enzo Biochem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $186.90M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.93. About 134,788 shares traded. Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) has declined 43.01% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENZ News: 16/05/2018 – WDEF: WWE news, rumors: Ronda Rousey makes live event debut, Enzo Amore case, U.K. roster; 12/03/2018 Enzo Biochem 2Q Loss/Shr 2c; 12/03/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.02; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent Involved in Delaware Infringement Case; 25/04/2018 – Books: `In Italy, There Was the Pope and Then There Was Enzo Ferrari’; 24/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Enzo Biochem, The Hackett Group, Rexford Industrial Realty, Green Plains, United C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Enzo Biochem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENZ); 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent lnvolved in Delaware Infringement Case; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD DENIES HOLOGIC PETITION; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: HOLOGIC CHALLENGING ENZO PATENT IN INFRINGEMENT CASE

Shelton Capital Management decreased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) by 93.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management sold 13,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 877 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.58 million, down from 14,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $67.8. About 850,484 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 15.84% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 14/03/2018 – Novavax Promotes John J. Trizzino to Expanded Role as Chief Business Officer and Chief Financial Officer; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein Sees 3-Yr Operating Income Synergies for Combined Animal Health Businesses in Excess of $100M; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Animal Health Business to Merge With Vets First Choice to Form Independent Public Co; 08/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 22/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of; 24/04/2018 – Henry Schein Short-Interest Ratio Rises 40% to 14 Days; 08/05/2018 – Henry Schein 1Q Net $140.2M; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead; 30/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN PARTNERS WITH ORTHO2; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Following Close on a Pro Forma Basis Total 2017 Rev for Remaining Business Will Be $9

More notable recent Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Enzo Biochem fiscal Q4 revenue down 13% – Seeking Alpha” on October 15, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Enzo Biochem +23.5% as holder raises stake, presses strategic review – Seeking Alpha” published on March 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Enzo Biochem Rounds The Corner – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2017. More interesting news about Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Airgain, Inc. (AIRG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Roche to pay $21M to Enzo Biochem over alleged patent infringement – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 11, 2019.

Since July 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $1.53 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold ENZ shares while 18 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 27.19 million shares or 1.04% more from 26.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bankshares Of Mellon Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Mackay Shields Limited Co has invested 0% in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). 110 are owned by Focused Wealth Inc. Moreover, Legal General Grp Public Ltd Company has 0% invested in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) for 7,608 shares. Los Angeles Cap & Equity Rech Inc has 0% invested in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) for 85,523 shares. Marathon Capital Management stated it has 0.44% in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Wellington Group Ltd Liability Partnership holds 4.28M shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 70,586 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Voya Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 20,254 shares. Moreover, Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) for 57,748 shares. Mraz Amerine And Assoc holds 18,100 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Citigroup Inc has 0% invested in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Renaissance Technology Ltd Llc owns 3.19M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt owns 0% invested in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) for 6,693 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 59,387 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold HSIC shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 153.64 million shares or 1.38% more from 151.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas accumulated 0.01% or 8,000 shares. Comml Bank Of America Corporation De reported 708,079 shares stake. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Com reported 0.02% stake. Bokf Na accumulated 4,678 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). The New York-based Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.09% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Citigroup stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Adage Capital Partners Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 56,200 shares in its portfolio. Coastline Tru Communication stated it has 30,040 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Tru reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.03% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Northern Tru accumulated 1.94 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Art Advisors Ltd Company holds 0.17% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) or 47,800 shares. Regions Finance Corporation holds 0% or 20 shares in its portfolio. Andra Ap stated it has 74,800 shares.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $121,190 activity.

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01B and $25.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 3,563 shares to 8,555 shares, valued at $4.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 76,727 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,727 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.83 EPS, down 20.19% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.04 per share. HSIC’s profit will be $123.73 million for 20.42 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Henry Schein, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.75% EPS growth.