As Henry Schein (HSIC) Valuation Rose, First Quadrant LP Has Upped Holding by $1.43 Million; Celanese Del (CE) Shareholder Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Has Cut Its Position

First Quadrant LP increased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) by 566.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP bought 23,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 28,011 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, up from 4,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $61.56. About 1.33M shares traded or 1.76% up from the average. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS,HENRY SCHEIN IN PACT FOR NORMAL SALINE SOLUTION IN US; 12/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Henry; 23/04/2018 – The deal, which is expected to be announced Monday morning, would combine Henry Schein’s veterinary supplies, software for practices and distribution network with Vets First Choice’s prescription management platform; 19/03/2018 – Henry Schein Board Approves Shira Goodman as Nominee for Election as Director; 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN TO SPIN OFF & MERGE ANIMAL HEALTH WITH VETS FIRST; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein’s Animal Health Business, Vets First Choice to Form New Company — Deal Digest; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein Plans Animal Health Spinoff, Expects More Than $1 Bln — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN – GOODMAN WAS CEO OF STAPLES INC FROM 2016 TO JANUARY 2018; 10/04/2018 – Alpha Omega-Henry Schein Cares Holocaust Survivors Oral Health Program Receives 2018 William J. Gies Award; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein is spinning off its animal health business and merging it with Vets First Choice to form a new company called Vets First Corp

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Celanese Corp Del (CE) by 40.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc sold 38,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 56,600 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.58 million, down from 95,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Celanese Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $118.07. About 526,329 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 30/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Emulsions, VAM Product Price Increases; 01/05/2018 – CELANESE ANNOUNCED CAPITAL EFFICIENT CAPACITY EXPANSIONS; 09/03/2018 Celanese Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increase; 16/04/2018 – CELANESE CORP – “CAN GROW ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BY 20-25 PERCENT IN 2018”; 20/04/2018 – Celanese Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Celanese to Demonstrate the Art of Material Selection at Chinaplas 2018, Asia’s Largest Plastics Trade Show; 16/04/2018 – CELANESE CORP – QTRLY NET SALES $1.851 MLN VS $1,471 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 09/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl lntermediates Price Increase; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Sees Engineered Materials Ops Delivering Annualized Adjusted EBIT Increase of About 15% From 2017 Through 2020; 10/04/2018 – Celanese Announces Product Price Increases

More notable recent Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Henry Schein (HSIC) Down 2.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Should Value Investors Pick Henry Schein (HSIC) Stock Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Henry Schein (HSIC) to Post Q2 Earnings: A Beat in Store? – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Convergent Dental Announces New Agreement with Henry Schein, Making the Solea® Dental Laser Available to More US Dental Professionals – Business Wire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can Dental Growth Drive Henry Schein’s (HSIC) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

First Quadrant L P, which manages about $16.82 billion and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Class A Shares (NYSE:V) by 22,146 shares to 141,550 shares, valued at $22.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 3,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 839 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold HSIC shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 153.64 million shares or 1.38% more from 151.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.03% or 34,353 shares in its portfolio. Carnegie Capital Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Natixis holds 0% or 5,668 shares. 11.02 million were reported by Generation Inv Limited Liability Partnership. Fuller And Thaler Asset accumulated 0% or 3,000 shares. Switzerland-based Swiss Bankshares has invested 0.05% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Evergreen Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 39,314 shares. 45,977 were accumulated by Richard Bernstein Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation. Longview Prns (Guernsey) Limited, Guernsey-based fund reported 13.41M shares. Davis R M Inc accumulated 0.92% or 413,152 shares. City holds 0% or 58 shares. M&R Management has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Eaton Vance holds 0.01% or 105,857 shares in its portfolio. Natixis Advsrs LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 14,445 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 214 shares.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc, which manages about $13.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Csg Sys Intl Inc (NASDAQ:CSGS) by 179,323 shares to 229,353 shares, valued at $9.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 192,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.11 million shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

More recent Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Celanese Corporation’s (NYSE:CE) 35% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Stereotaxis Announces Uplisting to NYSE American – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019 was also an interesting one.