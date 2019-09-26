As Henry Schein (HSIC) Stock Value Rose, Menta Capital Has Cut Stake by $433,665; Apple Computer Com (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose While Verity Asset Management Has Increased by $2.00 Million Its Position

Verity Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc Com (AAPL) by 220.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc bought 10,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 15,485 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.93 million, up from 4,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $993.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $219.81. About 11.37 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – Apple Pulls Plug on Irish $1 Billion Data Center — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA EXITED AAPL, CMCSA, MHK, VST, CSX IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook will meet President Donald Trump on Wednesday, according to an official schedule released by the White House; 04/04/2018 – Recode Daily: The YouTube HQ shooter was apparently upset about YouTube’s new rules Plus, Spotify’s unusual IPO led to a $27 billion valuation, Apple hires Google’s AI head, and “2001: A Space Odyssey” turns 50; 09/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple plans to starting letting users buy subscriptions to some 3rd-party video services in its TV app,; 23/04/2018 – Apple poaches Samsung exec to take on rival in S Korea; 26/04/2018 – EU PROPOSES LAW REGULATING BUSINESS PRACTICES OF ONLINE PLATFORMS LIKE APPLE, GOOGLE, AMAZON; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple are in talks with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government to lift its ban on Skype and FaceTime, which have been illegal in the Gulf country for years; 23/05/2018 – Apple, Spurned by Others, Signs Deal With Volkswagen for Driverless Cars; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Winslow Large Growth Adds GoDaddy, Exits Apple

Menta Capital Llc decreased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) by 48.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc sold 6,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The hedge fund held 6,749 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $472,000, down from 13,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $61.51. About 329,798 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein Plans Animal Health Spinoff, Expects More Than $1 Bln — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – Henry Schein at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – AFFIRMS PRIOR 2018 DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE RANGE REPRESENTING GROWTH OF 12% TO 15% OVER 2017 NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS; 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN TO SPIN OFF & MERGE ANIMAL HEALTH WITH VETS FIRST; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS – IN 2018, GRIFOLS WILL CONTINUE EXPANSION OF ITS CAPACITY IN ITS INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX IN BARCELONA; 19/04/2018 – DJ Henry Schein Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HSIC); 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 11/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 03/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Expects Transaction to Be Neutral to Balance of Its 2018 Earnings Per Share; 09/04/2018 – Henry Schein Names Mark Hillebrandt Vice President, Marketing, North America Dental Group

Verity Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.92M and $100.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 4,895 shares to 3,944 shares, valued at $299,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 4,668 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,217 shares, and cut its stake in Del Friscos Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:DFRG).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bearish Sentiment About Apple Is Growing – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple Braces For A Slowdown From New Tariffs – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple: Small Can Be Big – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) May Get Clues About Its Chances of Winning Tax Case of the Century – Live Trading News” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple: The iPhone 11 Demand Picture Is Distorted – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd holds 87,032 shares or 1.46% of its portfolio. Coldstream Cap Management Inc stated it has 83,324 shares. Mackenzie Fincl accumulated 882,369 shares. Founders Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.62% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 23,054 shares. The Florida-based Jaffetilchin Investment Ptnrs Ltd Llc has invested 2.53% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 51,265 are owned by Duncker Streett & Inc. State Teachers Retirement System reported 3.31% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Massachusetts Financial Com Ma owns 7.27M shares. 5,963 are owned by Sandhill Partners Limited Liability Co. Edgar Lomax Va holds 129,908 shares. Page Arthur B reported 3.61% stake. Art Advsr Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.41% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Cubic Asset Mgmt Ltd Co has 1.76% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 29,621 shares. The Ohio-based Hendley And Inc has invested 3.03% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Hartwell J M Partnership has 0.28% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 7,624 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold HSIC shares while 145 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 156.27 million shares or 1.71% more from 153.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3,109 were accumulated by Kentucky Retirement System Fund. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc holds 0.1% or 65,520 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Capital Management Lc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). 6,247 were reported by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Fmr Limited Com owns 0.02% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 2.72 million shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 98,284 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barnett & holds 0.61% or 15,470 shares in its portfolio. Federated Pa holds 0% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 4,075 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Tn accumulated 154 shares. Commercial Bank Of Hawaii stated it has 0.03% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). 20,005 are held by Athena Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Com. Kentucky Retirement Systems accumulated 6,942 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Massachusetts Ma accumulated 393,523 shares. Mackenzie Fincl owns 3.79M shares or 0.68% of their US portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 846 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $235.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 7,494 shares to 20,984 shares, valued at $952,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Varonis Sys Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 5,753 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,209 shares, and has risen its stake in Fitbit Inc.