As Henry Schein (HSIC) Stock Rose, Pittenger & Anderson Has Upped Its Position by $759,180; Js Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $9.76 Million

Pittenger & Anderson Inc increased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) by 30.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc bought 12,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,150 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26 million, up from 41,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $69.22. About 365,213 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 15.84% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 01/05/2018 – Henry Schein: Jonathan Koch Joins to Lead Global Dental Distribution Group; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Executive Vice President Karen Prange to Leave Company; 01/05/2018 – Henry Schein Pres James Breslawski Assumes New Role as Vice Chmn; 04/05/2018 – Henry Schein Introduces Proprietary SLX™ Clear Aligner System; 04/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O : LEERINK SAYS CO’S CLIENT BASE IS LOYAL, AND DOES NOT BELIEVE THAT AMZN WILL TAKE SIGNIFICANT SHARE IN MEDIUM TERM; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein to Spin off and Merge Its Animal Health Business With Vets First Choice; 01/05/2018 – Henry Schein President James Breslawski Assumes New Role As Vice Chairman; 19/03/2018 – Henry Schein Director Lawrence Bacow Won’t Stand for Re-election at Annual Meeting; 28/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a; 25/04/2018 – Henry Schein Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16

Js Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 23.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Js Capital Management Llc sold 83,428 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 268,572 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.68 million, down from 352,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Js Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $137.74. About 9.82M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft will be part of government drone pilots, but Amazon was left out; 25/04/2018 – InGenius Releases New Integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 at Genesys CX18; 17/04/2018 – RedLock Enhances Visibility, Compliance Assurance, and Threat Detection Capabilities With Microsoft Azure; 27/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund: Amazon Made Most Positive Contribution to 1Q Return, Followed by Microsoft and Netflix; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft keeps cozying up to former rival Linux, and will now use it to secure web-connected gadgets; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S THOMPSON: LINKEDIN DEAL BEEN ‘WILDLY SUCCESSFUL’; 03/05/2018 – Comodo Cybersecurity Names Steve Subar President and Chief Executive Officer; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Partners with Visa to Offer Global Payment Breach Intelligence; 06/03/2018 – Research Frontiers to Host Year-End Conference Call; 08/05/2018 – Wolters Kluwer’s ELM Solutions Named CODiE Award Finalist for Best Legal Solution with LegalVlEW® BillAnalyzer

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foyston Gordon & Payne Incorporated invested in 6.83% or 303,009 shares. Planning Alternatives Adv holds 9,676 shares. Profit Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.93% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 2.67% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Northstar Asset Mgmt reported 40,391 shares. Capwealth Ltd Com accumulated 235,828 shares or 4.27% of the stock. Corsair Cap Mgmt LP owns 1.57% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 43,308 shares. 82,060 are owned by Glaxis Management Ltd Co. Calamos Advsr reported 3.55 million shares. Country Club Tru Na holds 2.26% or 162,592 shares in its portfolio. S&Co holds 1.45% or 110,457 shares in its portfolio. Woodstock holds 4.77% or 225,950 shares. Gfs Advisors Limited has invested 1.27% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kbc Grp Nv owns 2.9% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2.99 million shares. Paw Cap Corporation reported 5,000 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold HSIC shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 153.64 million shares or 1.38% more from 151.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Gp Limited owns 0% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 3,747 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd has invested 0.05% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Norinchukin Bank & Trust The accumulated 29,198 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Eaton Vance Mgmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt invested in 0% or 1,819 shares. 1832 Asset LP reported 27,654 shares. Vigilant Capital Ltd owns 600 shares. First Hawaiian Savings Bank accumulated 650 shares. Prudential Fincl has invested 0.01% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). 147,410 are owned by Chevy Chase Trust. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca reported 28,011 shares stake. Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 0% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 36 shares. Numerixs Technology holds 16,800 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Mountain Pacific Advisers Inc Id reported 12,100 shares. Pggm holds 0.1% or 310,397 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $121,190 activity.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 2,807 shares to 11,138 shares, valued at $1.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 1,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,400 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.