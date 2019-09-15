As Henry Schein (HSIC) Stock Rose, Holder Quantum Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $7.68 Million; Trinity Street Asset Management Llp Has Lowered Its Whirlpool (WHR) Position as Shares Rose

Quantum Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) by 41.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc sold 111,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 157,747 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.03M, down from 269,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $64.32. About 1.15M shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS – ANNOUNCES NEW AGREEMENT WITH HENRY SCHEIN TO DISTRIBUTE NORMAL SALINE SOLUTION IN THE U.S; 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN HOLDERS TO OWN 63% NEW CO; 16/04/2018 – Henry Schein, Inc. Awards Third Annual Henry Schein Cares Gold Medal To The Night Ministry; 30/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN TO OWN 50% INTEREST IN ORTHO2; 22/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein is spinning off its animal health business and merging it with Vets First Choice to form a new company called Vets First Corp; 04/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC: Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Henry Schein, Inc – HSIC; 08/05/2018 – Henry Schein Sees FY18 EPS $4.03-EPS $4.14; 03/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Will Have Majority Ownership of Joint Venture; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – 2018 EPS WILL HAVE IMPACT OF ONE-TIME TRANSFER TAXES OF ABOUT $0.03 PER SHARE, RELATED TO COMPLETING TRANSACTION

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (WHR) by 23.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp sold 69,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.09% . The institutional investor held 230,832 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.86M, down from 300,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $149.86. About 343,312 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 30/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL REPORTS RESULTS OF MODIFIED DUTCH AUCTION TENDER; 24/04/2018 – NIDEC TO ACQUIRE WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION’S COMPRESSOR BUSINESS; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool 1Q EPS $1.30; 16/04/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Increases Quarterly Dividend By $0.05; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA SETS FINAL DIVIDEND AT 4 RUPEES/SHARE; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool 1Q Adj EPS $2.81; 26/04/2018 – Cramer says Advanced Micro Devices is a buy, but Whirlpool is a sell; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL TO INCLUDE GOOGLE ASSISTANT IN SOME APPLIANCES; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 913.8M RUPEES; EST. 892M; 09/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Whirlpool of India for Jan 01 to Mar 31

Analysts await Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.86 EPS, down 16.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.03 per share. HSIC’s profit will be $127.50 million for 18.70 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Henry Schein, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold HSIC shares while 145 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 156.27 million shares or 1.71% more from 153.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Security Trust Company owns 4,890 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Country Club Trust Na accumulated 4,081 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Jlb And Associate invested 1.07% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Moreover, Paloma Co has 0.04% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 36,658 shares. Cibc State Bank Usa holds 4,491 shares. Bank & Trust Of America De reported 737,637 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Lumbard & Kellner Limited has 1.52% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Garde Capital has 0.05% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 4,400 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 34,064 shares. Utah Retirement accumulated 28,255 shares. Moreover, Scotia Cap Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 11,821 shares. Bessemer Group owns 26,751 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0% or 635 shares in its portfolio. C M Bidwell And Assocs accumulated 0.43% or 6,225 shares. Two Sigma Securities Ltd owns 5,992 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Henry Schein Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Henry Schein, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HSIC)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can Dental Growth Drive Henry Schein’s (HSIC) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Henry Schein (HSIC) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 51 investors sold WHR shares while 155 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 58.20 million shares or 3.21% more from 56.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Horizon Invests Ltd invested in 2,735 shares. Riverhead Management Limited Liability reported 0.02% stake. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Lc holds 0.09% or 3,370 shares in its portfolio. Amp Cap Investors Ltd holds 23,539 shares. Johnson Counsel Inc stated it has 3,206 shares. M&T State Bank Corporation holds 6,651 shares or 0% of its portfolio. World Asset Mgmt Inc has 5,560 shares. British Columbia Investment has invested 0.02% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Lvm Cap Mngmt Ltd Mi has 1,425 shares. Gulf Intll Bancshares (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Peregrine Asset Advisers has invested 1.35% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Greatmark Invest Prtn owns 12,847 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. First Dallas Secs reported 1,475 shares. Hanson And Doremus Invest Mngmt reported 13,121 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Hldgs Incorporated holds 0.03% or 51,746 shares.

Analysts await Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.86 EPS, down 15.16% or $0.69 from last year’s $4.55 per share. WHR’s profit will be $245.21M for 9.71 P/E if the $3.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.01 actual EPS reported by Whirlpool Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.74% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Whirlpool Won’t Make Your Portfolio Shine – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Whirlpool Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Whirlpool Corporation’s (NYSE:WHR) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Whirlpool Corporation’s (NYSE:WHR) 3.4% Dividend Sustainable? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.