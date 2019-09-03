As Henry Schein (HSIC) Stock Rose, Carderock Capital Management Cut Its Position; Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) Stock Price Declined While Gates Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding

Gates Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 20.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gates Capital Management Inc sold 298,131 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 1.16 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.16M, down from 1.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $68.2. About 522,995 shares traded or 6.69% up from the average. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 03/04/2018 – Albemarle Completes $416M Sale of Portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W.R. Grace; 07/05/2018 – WR Grace at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.85-Adj EPS $3.95; 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE DOESN’T COMMENT ON RUMORS IN THE MARKETPLACE; 03/04/2018 – Grace Completes Acquisition of Albemarle Polyolefin Catalysts Business; 03/04/2018 – Albemarle completes sale of portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W. R. Grace & Co; 30/05/2018 – WR Grace Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Raises Full-Year 2018 Sales, Earnings Guidance; 09/05/2018 – Grace Board Elects Yanai Independent Director; 14/05/2018 – Grace Announces Departure of CFO and Appointment of Interim CFO

Carderock Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Henry Schein (HSIC) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carderock Capital Management Inc sold 7,221 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 30,691 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, down from 37,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Henry Schein for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $61.56. About 893,215 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein To Spin Off And Merge Its Animal Health Business With Vets First Choice, Creating An Innovative Approach To Advanc; 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN HOLDERS TO OWN 63% NEW CO; 12/03/2018 – Henry Schein to Host the Dental Service Organization Education Forum, Featuring a Presentation from Stanley M. Bergman, Chairma; 21/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – ON MAY 21, 2018, CO OBTAINED A $400 MILLION UNSECURED LOAN – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Henry Schein, Inc; 01/05/2018 – Henry Schein Pres James Breslawski Assumes New Role as Vice Chmn; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein Sees Deal Closing by End 201; 12/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Henry; 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN: GLOBAL ANIMAL HEALTH CEO KAREN PRANGE LEAVES CO; 08/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN REAFFIRMS FORECAST

Analysts await Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, down 16.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.03 per share. HSIC’s profit will be $125.19 million for 17.90 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Henry Schein, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4.

Carderock Capital Management Inc, which manages about $350.61 million and $245.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in J P Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 3,064 shares to 25,526 shares, valued at $2.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 12,912 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,465 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST).

Since August 1, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $15.32 million activity. 40 North Latitude Fund LP bought $1.85 million worth of stock. The insider Dockman William C. bought $68,210.

Gates Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seritage Growth Pptys by 245,093 shares to 1.42 million shares, valued at $63.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altra Indl Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 911,173 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.66 million shares, and has risen its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR).

Analysts await W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.92 EPS, down 17.12% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.11 per share. GRA’s profit will be $60.04 million for 18.53 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by W. R. Grace & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.69% negative EPS growth.