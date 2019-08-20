As Henry Schein (HSIC) Shares Rose, Shufro Rose & Co Lifted Its Position by $435,000; Summit Securities Group Has Cut Its Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Position by $399,200

Shufro Rose & Co Llc increased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) by 52.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc bought 7,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 21,175 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27 million, up from 13,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $62.12. About 711,181 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 03/04/2018 – Henry Schein and Internet Brands Form Joint Venture To Deliver Integrated Technology To Enhance Dental Practice Management; 21/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN: LOAN TO FUND BUY OF BUTLER ANIMAL HEALTH STAKE; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS – IN 2018, GRIFOLS WILL CONTINUE EXPANSION OF ITS CAPACITY IN ITS INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX IN BARCELONA; 03/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Expects Transaction to Be Neutral to Balance of Its 2018 Earnings Per Share; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein Expects to Receive $1B-$1.25B in Cash on a Tax-Free Basis; 09/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $71; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Following Close on a Pro Forma Basis Total 2017 Rev for Remaining Business Will Be $9; 08/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Henry Schein, Inc. – HSIC; 28/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 7, 2018; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Cuts Nike, Buys More Henry Schein

Summit Securities Group Llc decreased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 56.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Securities Group Llc sold 49,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 38,100 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $335,000, down from 88,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Securities Group Llc who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.03. About 21.54 million shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 16/05/2018 – Ford says lucrative F-Series truck production coming back online; 07/03/2018 – NYC Pride March Grand Marshals Are Billie Jean King, Lambda Legal, Tyler Ford and Kenita Placide to Spearhead June 24th March; 08/05/2018 – Ford’s Mexico Output Plunges as Carmaker Readies U.S. Sedan Exit; 12/03/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Patrick Brown likely out as candidate under Doug Ford, Ontario PC; 15/05/2018 – Edward E. Ford Foundation Awards Transformative Leadership Grant to Wildwood School’s Institute Model Program; 03/04/2018 – Fiat Chrysler, Ford’s March Deliveries Trounce Analyst Estimates; 09/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Red light: Ford facing hold-ups at China ports amid trade friction; 11/05/2018 – FORD SAYS JAN-APRIL VEHICLE SALES -21 PCT Y/Y, VS -12 PCT YR EARLIER; 21/05/2018 – RE/MAX Collaborates with Henry Ford College to Build “Tiny Home for Tiny Tots”; 15/03/2018 – Ford, Once a Leader and Now a Laggard in the S.U.V. Race, Aims to Catch Up

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $121,190 activity.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $8.29 million activity. THORNTON JOHN L also bought $100,038 worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) on Thursday, May 23. Shares for $8.00M were bought by FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR.

