As Henry Schein (HSIC) Shares Rose, Shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp Trimmed by $5.58 Million Its Position; Utah Retirement Systems Has Upped Its Stake in Pepsico (PEP) as Stock Rose

Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 1.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems bought 3,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 267,691 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.81M, up from 264,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $179.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $128.6. About 2.93 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Quaker Foods North America Rev $601M; 20/03/2018 – Encouraging Women in STEM: PepsiCo and the Society of Women Engineers Kick-Off Annual Student Engineering Challenge; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods for less than $200 million; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo gobbles up fruit and veggie chip maker Bare Snacks; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Fourth Annual “Rolling Remembrance” Campaign Will Benefit Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: NAB RESULTS HAVE NOT LIVED UP IN LAST 3 QUARTERS; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 16x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO DEAL FOR BARE SNACKS IS SAID TO BE LESS THAN $200M:CNBC; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL SUBSTANTIALLY SUPPORT PEPSI CAMPAIGN IN ’18; 26/04/2018 – It’s Back to Cola Wars in Pepsi Versus Coca-Cola Marketing Blitz

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc decreased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) by 62.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc sold 93,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The hedge fund held 56,200 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38 million, down from 149,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $63.03. About 1.29M shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 06/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein To Spin Off And Merge Its Animal Health Business With Vets First Choice, Creating An Innovative Approach To Advanc; 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN TO SPIN OFF, MERGE ANIMAL HEALTH BUSINESS W/ VETS; 12/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Henry Schein, Inc; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – JOINT VENTURE TO BE NAMED HENRY SCHEIN ONE; 25/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Investors in Henry Schein, Inc. of the May 7, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Class Action Deadline; 01/05/2018 – Henry Schein: Jonathan Koch Joins to Lead Global Dental Distribution Group; 08/05/2018 – Henry Schein Sees FY18 EPS $4.03-EPS $4.14; 04/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O : LEERINK SAYS CO’S CLIENT BASE IS LOYAL, AND DOES NOT BELIEVE THAT AMZN WILL TAKE SIGNIFICANT SHARE IN MEDIUM TERM; 30/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN PARTNERS SEES DEAL NEUTRAL TO 2018 EPS

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 10,443 shares to 162,600 shares, valued at $6.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 66,620 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,388 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gilman Hill Asset Limited Liability holds 0.28% or 6,583 shares in its portfolio. Private Ocean Ltd reported 1,377 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Macnealy Hoover Investment Mngmt Incorporated reported 1.42% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 95,187 are held by First Fiduciary Counsel Inc. Economic Planning Grp Adv has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Eubel Brady Suttman Asset Management has invested 0.08% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Connors Investor Serv Incorporated has 242,928 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc has 1.45% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Roof Eidam Maycock Adv holds 20,003 shares or 0.97% of its portfolio. Moreover, Beacon Fincl Group Inc has 0.22% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Leavell Management Incorporated owns 16,522 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Tiedemann Limited Liability reported 54,247 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.39% or 55,256 shares. First Heartland Consultants accumulated 0.13% or 3,768 shares. Abner Herrman And Brock holds 2.66% or 140,937 shares in its portfolio.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc, which manages about $39.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4,800 shares to 327,700 shares, valued at $85.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Monster Beverage Corp New by 77,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 494,061 shares, and has risen its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI).

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $121,190 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold HSIC shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 153.64 million shares or 1.38% more from 151.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 9,190 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Limited Company reported 0.01% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Whittier Tru Of Nevada stated it has 370 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Company Of America has 0% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 431 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.01% or 8,000 shares. North Star Asset Management Inc reported 16,383 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp owns 28,142 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Principal Fin Grp Inc reported 0.01% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 21,950 shares. Moreover, Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Northern Trust holds 1.94M shares. Shufro Rose Ltd Liability Corp reported 21,175 shares. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Co stated it has 41,744 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Csat Investment Advisory LP holds 0.02% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) or 552 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.01% or 26,693 shares.