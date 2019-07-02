As Henry Schein (HSIC) Shares Rose, Atlanta Capital Management Co Boosted Holding by $3.50 Million; Banbury Partners Has Cut Holding in Cott Que (COT) as Share Price Declined

Banbury Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cott Corp Que (COT) by 14.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc sold 213,681 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.30% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.23M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.92M, down from 1.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Cott Corp Que for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.82 billion market cap company. It closed at $13.39 lastly. It is down 12.74% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.17% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q Rev $560.8M; 05/03/2018 Cott Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Cott Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corporation Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 21/03/2018 – Cott Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer For Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 02/05/2018 – Nine Cott Directors Elected by Shareholders at Annual Meeting; 08/03/2018 – CMA INVITES COMMENTS ON SOFT REFRESCO, COTT REMEDY; 03/05/2018 – COTT CORP – INCREASED TARGETED FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES TO OVER $2.35 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q Net $361.4M; 29/03/2018 – REG-Refresco receives CMA approval for integration of Cott’s UK bottling activities

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc bought 58,272 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.31 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $379.48M, up from 6.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $68.87. About 588,186 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 15.84% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 12/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Henry Schein, Inc; 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN TO SPIN OFF ANIMAL HEALTH UNIT; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Strategies Adds NVR, Exits Henry Schein; 25/04/2018 – Henry Schein Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 25/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Investors in Henry Schein, Inc. of the May 7, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Class Action Deadline; 21/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – ON MAY 21, 2018, CO OBTAINED A $400 MILLION UNSECURED LOAN – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – DJ Henry Schein Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HSIC); 08/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.09 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 7, 2018; 15/03/2018 – Henry Schein Sponsors 12th Annual Senior Dental Leaders Programme At King’s College London

Banbury Partners Llc, which manages about $132.90M and $345.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 16,895 shares to 91,736 shares, valued at $22.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold COT shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 92.65 million shares or 6.62% less from 99.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Commerce Mn holds 2.52M shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can owns 912,652 shares. Goldman Sachs owns 70,401 shares. Weiss Multi holds 0.03% or 85,000 shares. 1.05 million were accumulated by Prudential Pcl. The New York-based Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Tower Rech Lc (Trc) invested in 0% or 4,442 shares. Moreover, Three Peaks Mngmt Lc has 0.73% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 170,080 shares. Advisory Serv Network Limited Liability has invested 0% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Aperio Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 33,956 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 252,000 shares. Federated Pa stated it has 377,256 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 588,695 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cidel Asset Management has invested 1.47% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Lodge Hill Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.99% or 248,008 shares.

Analysts await Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.06 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.09 per share. COT’s profit will be $8.14M for 55.79 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.14 actual EPS reported by Cott Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -142.86% EPS growth.

Since February 26, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.46 million activity. $499,004 worth of Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) was bought by Harrington Thomas. Hinson Charles R. had bought 51,405 shares worth $764,701 on Tuesday, February 26.

More notable recent Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Cott Announces Upcoming Investor Day – PRNewswire” on March 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cott acquires Mountain Valley Spring Company – Seeking Alpha” published on October 15, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cott Corporation (COT) CEO Tom Harrington on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 05, 2019. More interesting news about Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Cott Corp. sells international, soft drink divisions for $50M – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on February 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Cott Corporation (COT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold HSIC shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 153.64 million shares or 1.38% more from 151.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Ww Mkts has 0% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 5,498 shares. Raymond James Financial Advsrs Inc accumulated 0% or 4,114 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas stated it has 8,000 shares. First Republic Mngmt holds 0.01% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) or 45,791 shares. Lincoln Llc holds 6,500 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Moreover, Pacific Glob Investment has 0.12% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 8,928 shares. Mackenzie Corporation has invested 0.63% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Bessemer Incorporated reported 24,015 shares. Gabelli Funds Llc owns 0.12% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 317,600 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Bokf Na has invested 0.01% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). 21,600 are held by Mason Street Ltd Liability. 74,800 are held by Andra Ap. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 21,950 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Korea Corp invested in 25,900 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $121,190 activity.