As Henry Schein (HSIC) Shares Rose, Ami Asset Management Has Boosted by $14.37 Million Its Position; Nrg Energy (NRG) Holder Edgestream Partners LP Has Upped Position by $8.32 Million

Ami Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) by 53.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp bought 208,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The hedge fund held 594,503 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.56M, up from 386,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $61.71. About 338,249 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 12/04/2018 – Henry Schein Names Christopher Pendergast To Lead Information Technology; 19/04/2018 – DJ Henry Schein Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HSIC); 01/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN PRESIDENT JAMES BRESLAWSKI ASSUMES NEW ROLE AS; 01/05/2018 – Henry Schein President James Breslawski Assumes New Role As Vice Chairman; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – HENRY SCHEIN ONE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER WILL BE JAMES HARDING; 06/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Following Close on a Pro Forma Basis Total 2017 Rev for Remaining Business Will Be $9; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – JOINT VENTURE EXPECTS TO REALIZE BETWEEN $20 MLN AND $30 MLN IN ANNUAL SYNERGIES BY END OF YEAR THREE; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein Expects to Receive $1B-$1.25B in Cash on a Tax-Free Basis; 09/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) and

Edgestream Partners Lp increased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 185.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp bought 237,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The hedge fund held 366,137 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.86 million, up from 128,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $38.38. About 404,647 shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy Announces Appointment of Two New Independent Directors; 21/03/2018 – NRG Lenders Agree to Reprice Its Term Loan B; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy FirstEnergy, Sell NRG Energy in Utilities: 13F; 20/03/2018 – NRG Energy to cut 89 jobs in Houston – state filing; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC NRG.N -APPOINTMENT OF TWO NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS: MATTHEW CARTER AND HEATHER COX; 27/03/2018 – NRG AGREES TO ACQUIRE XOOM ENERGY FOR $210 MILLION; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy Back FY18 Cash From Ops $2.02B-$2.22B; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy 1Q EPS 87c; 03/05/2018 – NRG CEO MAURICIO GUTIERREZ SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 27/03/2018 – NRG ACQUISITION OF XOOM EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN 2Q

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 60 investors sold NRG shares while 152 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 234.04 million shares or 13.56% less from 270.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eagle Asset Mgmt holds 47,841 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. M&R Management reported 0% stake. Contravisory Inv Mngmt reported 0.2% stake. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Company reported 0.04% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Asset Management invested in 0.03% or 17,451 shares. Artemis Investment Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 305,855 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Wright Ser Incorporated accumulated 0.21% or 15,980 shares. Stonebridge Capital Limited Liability Corp owns 23 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Capstone Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Company invested in 18,023 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 0.01% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Td Asset Mngmt, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 868,766 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 100 shares. Cim Investment Mangement stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Community Financial Bank Of Raymore has invested 7.78% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Gradient Invests Limited Company holds 0% or 187 shares.

Edgestream Partners Lp, which manages about $182.85M and $886.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) by 35,392 shares to 281,791 shares, valued at $6.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 8,053 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,164 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Ami Asset Management Corp, which manages about $1.42B and $2.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Siteone Landscape Supp Com by 10,648 shares to 180,981 shares, valued at $12.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Simply Good Foods Co by 69,846 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 399,074 shares, and cut its stake in Frontdoor Inc Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold HSIC shares while 145 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 156.27 million shares or 1.71% more from 153.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cove Street Ltd Llc accumulated 1.18% or 130,989 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt owns 8,752 shares. 26 were accumulated by Ruggie Cap Group. Jlb Inc invested in 75,868 shares. Agf Investments invested 0% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). The Tennessee-based Td Capital Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 20 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Asset invested in 25,443 shares. Trillium Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.2% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 60,000 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 1.27 million shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 35,644 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Asset Mgmt One holds 93,292 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership has 59,872 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Kistler, Alabama-based fund reported 800 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Co owns 0.03% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 56,138 shares.