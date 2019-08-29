As Henry Schein (HSIC) Share Value Rose, Quantum Capital Management Has Boosted by $8.57 Million Its Holding; Harris Del (HRS) Share Price Were Volatile While First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Decreased Holding

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased its stake in Harris Corp Del (HRS) by 19.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services sold 8,580 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 34,607 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.53 million, down from 43,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services who had been investing in Harris Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $189.13. About 4.78 million shares traded or 214.83% up from the average. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) has 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HRS News: 20/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Broncos Notes: Keenum, Harris, Draft, Dixon; 26/03/2018 – REPLACING PHOTO Harris Corporation Introduces New Two-Channel Leader Radio That Significantly Improves US Army Battlefield; 13/04/2018 – Moody’s: Harris County Municipal Utility District No. 406, Tx, No Credit Impact Related To Assessed Valuation Correction Request; 13/04/2018 – A Word With: For Neil Patrick Harris, It Takes an Adult to Make a Kids’ Show; 02/05/2018 – HARRIS SEES FY ADJ EPS CONT OPS $6.45 TO $6.50, EST. $6.48; 13/03/2018 – The Harris Poll On Corporate Reputation: Americans Favor “Main Street” Companies Over Traditional Corporate America; Praise Com; 26/04/2018 – Harris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Melissa Harris-Perry and James Perry Join People’s House Project; 27/04/2018 – HARRIS SAYS BOARD INCREASED AUTHORIZED NUMBER OF DIRECTORS CONSTITUTING BOARD TO 13 – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Northwest Harris County Mud 23, Tx’s Go Bonds

Quantum Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) by 113.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc bought 142,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 269,079 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.17M, up from 126,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $61.24. About 588,358 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Animal Health Business to Merge With Vets First Choice to Form Independent Public Co; 19/03/2018 – Henry Schein Director Donald Kabat to Retire From Board Following Annual Meeeting; 29/05/2018 – Stanley Bergman Addresses Western University of Health Sciences Dental, Pharmacy, and Veterinary Graduates; 19/03/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN – ON MARCH 15, LAWRENCE BACOW NOTIFIED CO OF HIS INTENT NOT TO STAND FOR REELECTION TO BOARD; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS – ANNOUNCES NEW AGREEMENT WITH HENRY SCHEIN TO DISTRIBUTE NORMAL SALINE SOLUTION IN THE U.S; 10/04/2018 – Henry Schein Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – JOINT VENTURE TO BE NAMED HENRY SCHEIN ONE; 21/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN OBTAINED A $400M UNSECURED LOAN; 19/03/2018 – Henry Schein Board Approves Shira Goodman as Nominee for Election as Director; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein’s Animal Health Business, Vets First Choice to Form New Company — Deal Digest

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold HSIC shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 153.64 million shares or 1.38% more from 151.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Select Equity Group Limited Partnership reported 6.68 million shares. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia owns 28,930 shares. Principal Grp Incorporated owns 230,909 shares. Kistler holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 800 shares. Bell Bancshares holds 0.06% or 3,974 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.01% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Peloton Wealth Strategists stated it has 0.82% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Vanguard Group Inc holds 16.47 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Duncker Streett Company Inc has invested 0.38% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Grp Inc Ltd reported 90,680 shares. 734,501 are owned by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 20,159 shares. Synovus Fincl has invested 0% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Veritable Lp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 18,553 shares. The New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.03% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $1.99 million activity.

