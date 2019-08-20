As Henry Schein (HSIC) Share Value Rose, Jlb & Associates Boosted Holding by $919,080; As Progressive (PGR) Market Valuation Rose, Mount Lucas Management LP Has Decreased by $2.59 Million Its Holding

Mount Lucas Management Lp decreased its stake in Progressive Corp (PGR) by 48.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Lucas Management Lp sold 36,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 38,920 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81M, down from 74,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Lucas Management Lp who had been investing in Progressive Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $77.04. About 1.01 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. EPS 22C :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.54B :PGR US; 16/04/2018 – Progressive Corp expected to post earnings of $1.19 a share – Earnings Preview; 09/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Progressive Corp $Benchmark 30Y +100#; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Earned $7.17B, Up 19%; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $7.97B; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP- QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN WERE $7,968.8 MLN VS $6,491.0 MLN; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3,226.9 MLN VS $2,704.0 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net $718M; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3.23B :PGR US

Jlb & Associates Inc increased its stake in Henry Schein (HSIC) by 26.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jlb & Associates Inc bought 15,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 72,619 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37 million, up from 57,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jlb & Associates Inc who had been investing in Henry Schein for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $61.15. About 748,464 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Following Close on a Pro Forma Basis Total 2017 Rev for Remaining Business Will Be $9; 29/03/2018 – Henry Schein Introduces axiUm Ascend; 30/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN PARTNERS SEES DEAL NEUTRAL TO 2018 EPS; 08/05/2018 – Henry Schein at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein Sees 3-Yr Operating Income Synergies for Combined Animal Health Businesses in Excess of $100M; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE AFTER 2018; 25/04/2018 – Henry Schein Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 03/04/2018 – Henry Schein: JV Expects to Realize $20M-$30M in Annual Synergies by End of Year Three; 12/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Henry Schein, Inc; 04/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Henry Schein, Inc

Mount Lucas Management Lp, which manages about $1.44B and $604.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 15,276 shares to 96,208 shares, valued at $9.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Mortgage Real Estate by 126,202 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,120 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares 0 (SHYG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.27 EPS, down 19.11% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $742.50 million for 15.17 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.49% negative EPS growth.

Jlb & Associates Inc, which manages about $350.10M and $474.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rollins (NYSE:ROL) by 19,074 shares to 342,069 shares, valued at $14.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ametek (NYSE:AME) by 4,403 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,213 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $121,190 activity.