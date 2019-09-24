As Henry Schein (HSIC) Share Value Rose, Cove Street Capital Lowered by $676,959 Its Holding; Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Holding in Arc Document Solutions (ARC) Boosted by $404,754

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Arc Document Solutions (ARC) by 18.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc bought 202,377 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.47% . The institutional investor held 1.29M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.63M, up from 1.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Arc Document Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.81 million market cap company. It closed at $1.32 lastly. It is up 22.54% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ARC News: 01/05/2018 – ARC Document Solutions 1Q EPS 1c; 21/05/2018 – Arc Achieves ISO Certification For Company, Cloud Apps, And MPS; 19/04/2018 DJ ARC Document Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARC); 09/05/2018 – ARC Document Short-Interest Ratio Rises 107% to 11 Days; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Exits Position in ARC Document

Cove Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) by 6.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc sold 9,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The hedge fund held 130,989 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.16M, down from 140,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $61.06. About 791,638 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 22/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of; 06/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action; 06/03/2018 – Henry Schein Cares Global Student Outreach Program Supports Student-Led Missions To Underserved Communities Around The World; 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN TO SPIN OFF, MERGE ANIMAL HEALTH BUSINESS W/ VETS; 19/03/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN – ON MARCH 15, LAWRENCE BACOW NOTIFIED CO OF HIS INTENT NOT TO STAND FOR REELECTION TO BOARD; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein to Nominate 6 to Bd, Vets First Choice to Nominate; 03/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Henry Schein, Inc., to the May 7, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Securities Class Action; 25/04/2018 – Henry Schein Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 04/05/2018 – Henry Schein Introduces Proprietary SLX™ Clear Aligner System; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS – ANNOUNCES NEW AGREEMENT WITH HENRY SCHEIN TO DISTRIBUTE NORMAL SALINE SOLUTION IN THE U.S

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78M and $775.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tupperware Brands Corp (NYSE:TUP) by 28,595 shares to 468,659 shares, valued at $8.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gtt Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) by 73,219 shares in the quarter, for a total of 569,927 shares, and has risen its stake in E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP).

Analysts await Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, down 16.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.03 per share. HSIC’s profit will be $127.51M for 17.75 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Henry Schein, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.38% EPS growth.

More notable recent Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: MYL, HSIC – Nasdaq” on May 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What’s in Store for Patterson Companies (PDCO) in Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Henry Schein’s 22nd Annual ‘Back to School’ Program Helps Thousands of Students Around the World Return to the Classroom – Business Wire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: NTES, HSIC – Nasdaq” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold HSIC shares while 145 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 156.27 million shares or 1.71% more from 153.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strs Ohio invested 0.01% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Sei Invests Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 66,026 shares. The New York-based Alpine Woods has invested 0.83% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Brandywine Glob Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.06% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). 607,834 were reported by Sumitomo Mitsui Tru. Leavell Mgmt Inc invested in 20,213 shares. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt reported 4.38 million shares or 2.51% of all its holdings. 3.79M were reported by Mackenzie Financial. Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 143,539 shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank reported 0.03% stake. Lumbard Kellner Ltd invested in 40,385 shares or 1.52% of the stock. 11,556 are held by Regentatlantic Limited Liability Corporation. Raymond James Financial Advsr reported 3,370 shares stake. Kentucky Retirement Systems invested in 0.04% or 6,942 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested 0% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).