As Henry Schein (HSIC) Share Price Rose, Fiera Capital Has Lifted Holding by $597,540; Holder Sir Capital Management LP Has Upped Phillips 66 (PSX) Holding

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp bought 8,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 196,095 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.71M, up from 187,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $62.58. About 770,630 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 19/03/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN SAYS ON MARCH 16, BOARD APPROVED SHIRA GOODMAN AS NEW NOMINEE FOR ELECTION AS DIRECTOR AT THE ANNUAL MEETING – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – Henry Schein, Inc. Awards Third Annual Henry Schein Cares Gold Medal To The Night Ministry; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein To Spin Off And Merge Its Animal Health Business With Vets First Choice, Creating An Innovative Approach To Advanc; 09/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) and; 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN TO SPIN OFF & MERGE ANIMAL HEALTH WITH VETS FIRST; 08/05/2018 – Henry Schein Profit Falls on Higher Costs; 11/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 7, 2018 (HSIC); 03/04/2018 – Henry Schein: JV Expects to Realize $20M-$30M in Annual Synergies by End of Year Three; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – JOINT VENTURE TO BE NAMED HENRY SCHEIN ONE; 01/05/2018 – Henry Schein Pres James Breslawski Assumes New Role as Vice Chmn

Sir Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 66.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp bought 95,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The hedge fund held 240,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.45 million, up from 144,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $103.66. About 1.95 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q EPS $1.07; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net Profit Down 2.1% as Refining Income Declines; 01/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Unit Power Outages at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Venezuela’s crude sales to U.S. falls to 15-year low in February; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger, Texas refinery gasoline units; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Transportation Adjusted Net Income $136 Million; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 16/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CEO GREG GARLAND SPEAKS IN MEDIA ROUNDTABLE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold HSIC shares while 145 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 156.27 million shares or 1.71% more from 153.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $26.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Evercore Inc (NYSE:EVR) by 12,946 shares to 280,619 shares, valued at $24.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Reinsurance Grp Of America I (NYSE:RGA) by 13,881 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 319,466 shares, and cut its stake in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL).

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $572.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) by 175,876 shares to 338,600 shares, valued at $9.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 985,733 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.33 million shares, and cut its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.