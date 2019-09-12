As Henry Schein (HSIC) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Quantum Capital Management Has Decreased Holding by $7.68 Million; As Roper Technologies (ROP) Stock Price Rose, Villere St Denis J & Co Lowered Its Position

Quantum Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) by 41.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc sold 111,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 157,747 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.03M, down from 269,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $66.51. About 7,866 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – JOINT VENTURE TO BE NAMED HENRY SCHEIN ONE; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Strategies Adds NVR, Exits Henry Schein; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein’s Animal Health Business, Vets First Choice to Form New Company — Deal Digest; 26/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Henry Schein, Inc. and Certain Officers – HSIC; 04/05/2018 – Henry Schein Introduces Proprietary SLX™ Clear Aligner System; 23/04/2018 – The deal, which is expected to be announced Monday morning, would combine Henry Schein’s veterinary supplies, software for practices and distribution network with Vets First Choice’s prescription management platform; 09/04/2018 – Henry Schein Names Mark Hillebrandt Vice President, Marketing, North America Dental Group; 09/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS,HENRY SCHEIN IN PACT FOR NORMAL SALINE SOLUTION IN US; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Henry Schein, Inc

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) by 0.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc sold 1,351 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 225,824 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $82.71 million, down from 227,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $356.32. About 3,380 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN, LEADING PROVIDER OF; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $11.08-Adj EPS $11.32; 12/03/2018 – Roper Technologies Announces Dividend; 29/03/2018 – Roper Technologies, Inc. vs Axcess International, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 03/28/2018; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan in All-Cash Transaction Valued at $1.1B; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $11.08 TO $11.32; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Net $211.3M; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Bd of Directors; 20/04/2018 – ROPER SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.65 TO $2.71, EST. $2.70; 21/05/2018 – Roper announces $1.1 billion acquisition of PowerPlan, consolidating IT services for businesses

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Freight Recession? August Truckload Volumes Suggest Otherwise – GlobeNewswire” on September 11, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Strong-Buy Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying Now – Investorplace.com” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Note On Roper Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:ROP) ROE and Debt To Equity – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Tampa Bay area stocks take a hit as Treasury note drops below two-year rate – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Shareholders Should Look Hard At Roper Technologies, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:ROP) 10% Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 19 investors sold ROP shares while 228 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 95.01 million shares or 0.10% less from 95.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Limited Company has invested 0.09% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Florida-based Peninsula Asset Management has invested 1.51% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). 2.00M were reported by Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Mackenzie Financial Corp has 0.12% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Ashford Capital Mngmt owns 0.47% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 9,655 shares. Lincoln Cap Ltd holds 0.16% or 1,000 shares. Eulav Asset Mgmt invested in 129,000 shares or 1.77% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Tcw Inc invested in 19,809 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Stephens Invest Management Gru Limited Liability Co invested in 0.1% or 14,001 shares. Colony Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 1,495 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 26,045 shares. Legacy Capital Incorporated has 1,315 shares. 5,750 were reported by Wesbanco Bancorp Inc.

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 earnings per share, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.63M for 28.01 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual earnings per share reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, which manages about $3.49B and $1.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 787,686 shares to 1.54 million shares, valued at $57.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG) by 8,407 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.24 million shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

More notable recent Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Henry Schein Medical Expands SolutionsHub Portfolio with CueSquared MobilePayâ„¢ – Business Wire” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Henry Schein (HSIC) to Post Q2 Earnings: A Beat in Store? – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Henry Schein, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HSIC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 16, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Convergent Dental Announces New Agreement with Henry Schein, Making the Solea® Dental Laser Available to More US Dental Professionals – Business Wire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, down 16.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.03 per share. HSIC’s profit will be $127.51 million for 19.33 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Henry Schein, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.38% EPS growth.