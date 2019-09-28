As Henry Schein (HSIC) Market Value Rose, Holder Madison Investment Holdings Has Decreased Stake by $33.45 Million; Repligen (RGEN) Valuation Rose While Tygh Capital Management Has Increased Its Position

Tygh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Repligen Corp (RGEN) by 11.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc bought 15,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 43.41% . The institutional investor held 151,290 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.00M, up from 135,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Repligen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $76.65. About 564,232 shares traded. Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) has risen 101.69% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 101.69% the S&P500. Some Historical RGEN News: 08/05/2018 – Repligen Had Seen FY18 Rev $180M-$186; 08/05/2018 – Repligen Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 73c; 08/05/2018 – Repligen 1Q EPS 8c; 08/05/2018 – Repligen Raises FY18 View To Rev $182M-$188M; 17/05/2018 – Repligen to Participate in 15th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference; 08/05/2018 – REPLIGEN CORP RGEN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $182 MLN TO $188 MLN; 08/05/2018 – REPLIGEN CORP RGEN.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.32 TO $0.36; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Repligen; 08/05/2018 – Repligen Raises FY18 View To EPS 32c-EPS 36c; 28/03/2018 Repligen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Madison Investment Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) by 63.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc sold 484,723 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 279,773 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.56M, down from 764,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $62.58. About 770,630 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Following Close on a Pro Forma Basis Total 2017 Rev for Remaining Business Will Be $9; 09/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Henry Schein, Inc; 04/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O : LEERINK SAYS CO’S CLIENT BASE IS LOYAL, AND DOES NOT BELIEVE THAT AMZN WILL TAKE SIGNIFICANT SHARE IN MEDIUM TERM; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein Sees Deal Closing by End 201; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein is spinning off its animal health business and merging it with Vets First Choice to form a new company called Vets First Corp; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – REMAINDER OF HENRY SCHEIN ONE’S MANAGEMENT TEAM WILL BE ANNOUNCED AT A LATER DATE; 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN TO SPIN OFF, MERGE ANIMAL HEALTH BUSINESS W/ VETS; 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN SAYS 2018 EPS GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED; 03/04/2018 – Henry Schein and Internet Brands Form Joint Venture To Deliver Integrated Technology To Enhance Dental Practice Management

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11M and $588.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 86,249 shares to 128,710 shares, valued at $4.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Albany Intl Corp Cl A (NYSE:AIN) by 36,726 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,752 shares, and cut its stake in Core Laboratories Nv (NYSE:CLB).

Madison Investment Holdings Inc, which manages about $5.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Short (VCSH) by 157,883 shares to 1.51M shares, valued at $121.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2,193 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,434 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

