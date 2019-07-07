As Henry Schein (HSIC) Market Valuation Rose, Quantum Capital Management Boosted by $8.57 Million Its Stake; Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Upped Its Wpx Energy (WPX) Stake by $3.25 Million; Valuation Rose

Quantum Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) by 113.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc bought 142,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 269,079 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.17 million, up from 126,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $69.16. About 773,569 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 15.84% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Strategies Adds NVR, Exits Henry Schein; 12/03/2018 – Henry Schein to Host the Dental Service Organization Education Forum, Featuring a Presentation from Stanley M. Bergman, Chairma; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein is spinning off its animal health business and merging it with Vets First Choice to form a new company called Vets First Corp; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein to Spin off and Merge Its Animal Health Business With Vets First Choice; 29/03/2018 – Henry Schein Introduces axiUm Ascend; 28/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 7, 2018; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS REPORTS NEW PACT WITH HENRY SCHEIN TO DISTRIBUTE NORMAL; 19/03/2018 – Henry Schein Director Donald Kabat to Retire From Board Following Annual Meeeting; 19/03/2018 – Henry Schein Board Approves Shira Goodman as Nominee for Election as Director; 21/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN: LOAN TO FUND BUY OF BUTLER ANIMAL HEALTH STAKE

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture increased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 166.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24M, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.88. About 5.97 million shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 29.91% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS IN SECOND AMENDMENT, BORROWING BASE INCREASED TO $1.8 BLN, AGGREGATE ELECTED COMMITMENTS INCREASED TO $1.5 BLN – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy Announces Early Results and Early Settlement of Cash Tender Offers; 02/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.7 MBOE/D; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $628.4M OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC – IN SECOND AMENDMENT, AGGREGATE MAXIMUM CREDIT AMOUNT IS INCREASED TO $3.0 BLN; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Wpx Energy’s Cfr To Ba3; Stable Outlook; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N SAYS OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $400 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY – COMMENCED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF $400 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N SAYS NOTES WERE PRICED AT 100.000% OF PAR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold HSIC shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 153.64 million shares or 1.38% more from 151.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 20,652 were reported by Amica Mutual Ins Communications. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.03% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) or 34,353 shares. Captrust Fin Advisors holds 0.01% or 6,102 shares in its portfolio. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc reported 17,685 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.03% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Company has 7,109 shares. Invesco Limited owns 2.42 million shares. Renaissance Limited Liability Corporation invested in 379,112 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corporation owns 285 shares. Macquarie Gru Ltd, Australia-based fund reported 3,747 shares. Huntington Fincl Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 26,693 shares. 12,700 were accumulated by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Fiera Cap invested in 187,435 shares. Moreover, Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has 0.03% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $121,190 activity.

