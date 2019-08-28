As Henry Schein (HSIC) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Quantum Capital Management Has Increased Stake; Bank Hapoalim Bm Increased Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) as Share Price Rose

Quantum Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) by 113.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc bought 142,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 269,079 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.17M, up from 126,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $60.46. About 964,168 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein Sees 3-Yr Operating Income Synergies for Combined Animal Health Businesses in Excess of $100M; 01/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN PRESIDENT JAMES BRESLAWSKI ASSUMES NEW ROLE AS; 14/03/2018 – Novavax Promotes John J. Trizzino to Expanded Role as Chief Business Officer and Chief Financial Officer; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE NEUTRAL TO BALANCE OF ITS 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 23/04/2018 – The deal, which is expected to be announced Monday morning, would combine Henry Schein’s veterinary supplies, software for practices and distribution network with Vets First Choice’s prescription management platform; 08/05/2018 – Henry Schein Profit Falls on Higher Costs; 29/03/2018 – Henry Schein Introduces axiUm Ascend; 19/03/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN SAYS ON MARCH 16, BOARD APPROVED SHIRA GOODMAN AS NEW NOMINEE FOR ELECTION AS DIRECTOR AT THE ANNUAL MEETING – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 08/05/2018 – Henry Schein 1Q Net $140.2M

Bank Hapoalim Bm increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 31.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Hapoalim Bm bought 5,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 20,985 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 15,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Hapoalim Bm who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $338.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $105.74. About 13.63 million shares traded or 17.96% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – Live Nation Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – SHELL RDSb.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 3000P FROM 2950P; 10/04/2018 – PVH at J.P. Morgan Retail Round-Up Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE, AMAZON, JPMORGAN JV IS SAID HARD TO FIND CEO : CNBC; 14/05/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – US-China trade fight would not hit Chinese growth until end of this year, says JPMorgan; 08/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Pinto Sees 40 Percent Correction in Equity Markets; 23/05/2018 – SAP SE SAPG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 115 EUROS FROM 105 EUROS; 20/04/2018 – JPMORGAN ANALYST JAMIE BAKER COMMENTS ON INCREASE IN REPORT

More notable recent Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Henry Schein Awards Fourth Annual Henry Schein Cares Medal in the Dental Category; Names United Cerebral Palsy Association of the Rochester Area â€˜Best in Classâ€™ – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Henry Schein Medical Expands Its SolutionsHub Portfolio With GreenLight Behavioral Assessments – Business Wire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Henry Schein, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HSIC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: MYL, TTWO – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

