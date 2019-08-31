As Henry Jack & Assoc (JKHY) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Apg Asset Management Nv Has Cut Its Position; Woodmont Investment Counsel Boosted Holding in Pinnacle Finl Partners (PNFP) by $713,502

Apg Asset Management Nv decreased its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (JKHY) by 49.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.70% . The institutional investor held 25,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20 million, down from 50,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $144.96. About 330,414 shares traded. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 3.40% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 08/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Partners with Autobooks to Deliver Enhanced Small Business Banking Functionality; 01/05/2018 – JACK HENRY 3Q EPS 93C, EST. 86C; 30/05/2018 – Jack Henry Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Jun. 6; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q Net $72.4M; 13/03/2018 CAFC: JOAO BOCK TRANSACTION SYSTEMS v. JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #16-1887 – 2018-03-13; 01/05/2018 – JACK HENRY 3Q REV. $384.7M, EST. $376.6M; 17/05/2018 – ProfitStars Moves Imaging Suite to the Cloud; 30/04/2018 – Intelledox Joins the Symitar Vendor Integration Program; 17/04/2018 – The Victory Bank Selects ProfitStars’ Commercial Lending Center Suite; 21/04/2018 – DJ Jack Henry & Associates Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JKHY)

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP) by 63.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc bought 13,213 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.18% . The hedge fund held 33,919 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86M, up from 20,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $52.67. About 352,348 shares traded. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 2.89% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PNFP News: 22/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNFP); 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.3% of Pinnacle Financial; 17/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces 1Q18 Dividend; 26/03/2018 Hartford MidCap Adds Pinnacle Financial; 23/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 08/05/2018 – MARCUS & MILLICHAP,: PACT TO BUY PINNACLE FINANCIAL GROUP; 16/04/2018 – Correct: Pinnacle Financial 1Q EPS $1.08, Not 7 Cents; 17/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Declares Quarter Cash Dividend of 14c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold PNFP shares while 93 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 59.12 million shares or 2.77% less from 60.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Group reported 0.02% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Moreover, Mesirow Financial Inv Mgmt has 1.23% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 38,756 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership owns 1.65M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity Research Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Paragon Mngmt holds 5,817 shares. Dupont Corp, Delaware-based fund reported 8,552 shares. 3,755 are owned by Palisades Hudson Asset Management L P. Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Liability reported 141,180 shares. Cortina Asset Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 113,198 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 4,275 shares. Jennison Associates Ltd invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Amer Intll Grp reported 145,590 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Parametric Assocs Ltd invested in 0% or 84,355 shares.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42M and $384.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,503 shares to 40,842 shares, valued at $7.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 10,961 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 424,191 shares, and cut its stake in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).

Apg Asset Management Nv, which manages about $54.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Houlihan Lokey Inc by 23,300 shares to 197,100 shares, valued at $8.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 49,876 shares in the quarter, for a total of 527,613 shares, and has risen its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA).