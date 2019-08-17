As Henry Jack & Associates (JKHY) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Colony Group Lowered Its Position by $1.29 Million; Wintergreen Advisers Has Decreased Union Pacific (UNP) Holding by $1.62 Million

Wintergreen Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) by 19.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wintergreen Advisers Llc sold 9,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 40,780 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.82 million, down from 50,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wintergreen Advisers Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.13B market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $3.8 during the last trading session, reaching $166.25. About 2.05M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CITES `UNANTICIPATED OPERATIONAL ISSUES’; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 64.6 PERCENT, IMPROVED 0.6 POINTS; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO LANCE FRITZ SAYS HIRING BONUSES HAVE BEEN IMPLEMENTED BY CO IN CERTAIN AREAS ONLY AND NOT ACROSS THE BOARD – CNBC; 06/03/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS MEXICO TRADE MADE UP 11% OF ITS 2017 VOLUME; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 10:32 AM; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/18/2018 05:18 PM; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC IMPLEMENTATION IS HURTING TRAIN SPEED; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO MISS 2019 TARGET OF 60% OPERATING RATIO; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC Interstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service

Colony Group Llc decreased its stake in Henry Jack & Associates Inc (JKHY) by 37.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc sold 9,316 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.70% . The hedge fund held 15,521 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15M, down from 24,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in Henry Jack & Associates Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $141.92. About 497,963 shares traded or 35.15% up from the average. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 3.40% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q Rev $384.7M; 01/05/2018 – JACK HENRY 3Q EPS 93C, EST. 86C; 03/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Ranked Number 12 on America’s Best Employers List by Forbes; 01/05/2018 – JACK HENRY 3Q REV. $384.7M, EST. $376.6M; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q EPS 93c; 17/05/2018 – ProfitStars Moves Imaging Suite to the Cloud; 21/04/2018 – DJ Jack Henry & Associates Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JKHY); 16/05/2018 – Centric Bank Moves to Jack Henry Banking’s SilverLake System; 08/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Partners with Autobooks to Deliver Enhanced Small Business Banking Functionality; 17/04/2018 – The Victory Bank Selects ProfitStars’ Commercial Lending Center Suite

More notable recent Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Tulare County Federal Credit Union Selects Symitar to Support their Community – PRNewswire” published on April 10, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Jack Henry & Associates Reaches Milestone with Faster Payments Hub – PRNewswire” on March 12, 2019. More interesting news about Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fiserv: A Solid Fintech Firm – Seeking Alpha” published on October 01, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Jack Henry & Associates Acquires BOLTS Technologies, Inc. – PR Newswire” with publication date: October 08, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold JKHY shares while 131 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 68.45 million shares or 3.77% less from 71.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudson Bay Cap Management Limited Partnership holds 0.1% or 55,439 shares in its portfolio. Welch & Forbes Ltd Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) for 8,390 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 68,366 shares. Copeland Capital reported 0.46% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Counselors holds 5,264 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 227,498 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Chevy Chase Inc has invested 0.04% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt has 4,567 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. First Ltd Partnership holds 76,394 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Farmers & Merchants Invests holds 0% or 98 shares in its portfolio. Franklin has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Csat Advisory LP holds 0.02% or 218 shares. Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Corporation invested in 8,470 shares. 3,488 were accumulated by B Riley Wealth Management. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability has 32,805 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.77 EPS, down 30.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.1 per share. JKHY’s profit will be $59.45M for 46.08 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Colony Group Llc, which manages about $3.39 billion and $2.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 50,968 shares to 66,565 shares, valued at $7.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 4,170 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,596 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Price check on rails vs. trucks – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Union Pacific Corporation’s (NYSE:UNP) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Union Pacific Confident In Its March Towards A Lower Operating Ratio – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “International Competition And Trade Uncertainty Weigh On US Rail Volumes For Grain – Benzinga” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 17.10 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.