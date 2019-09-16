As Henry Jack & Assoc (JKHY) Stock Price Declined, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Has Cut Stake by $984,039; Primerica (PRI) Market Value Declined While State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Raised Its Stake

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (JKHY) by 43.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc sold 6,979 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.70% . The institutional investor held 9,195 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.30M, down from 16,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $145.21. About 246,031 shares traded. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 3.40% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 27/03/2018 – Seven Banks in Seven Months Select Jack Henry & Associates’ Core Director Platform; 17/05/2018 – ProfitStars Moves Imaging Suite to the Cloud; 13/03/2018 CAFC: JOAO BOCK TRANSACTION SYSTEMS v. JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #16-1887 – 2018-03-13; 30/04/2018 – Intelledox Joins the Symitar Vendor Integration Program; 07/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Partners with Autobooks to Deliver Enhanced Small Business Banking Functionality; 01/05/2018 – JACK HENRY 3Q EPS 93C, EST. 86C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Jack Henry & Associates Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JKHY); 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q Net $72.4M; 21/03/2018 – New Banks Launch with Jack Henry Banking for Core Processing

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Primerica Inc (PRI) by 12.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System bought 2,811 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.99% . The institutional investor held 24,929 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.99M, up from 22,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Primerica Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $123.41. About 153,512 shares traded. Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) has risen 7.43% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.43% the S&P500. Some Historical PRI News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Primerica Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRI); 19/03/2018 Primerica Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA 1Q REV. $459.9M, EST. $460.0M (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA 1Q OPER EPS $1.46, EST. $1.49; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Rev $459.9M; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Adj EPS $1.47; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q EPS $1.46; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Net $65.7M; 25/05/2018 – Officer/Dir Addison Jr Gifts 407 Of Primerica Inc; 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA INC QTRLY SHR $1.46

Analysts await Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 2.78% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.08 per share. JKHY’s profit will be $80.85 million for 34.57 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 32.91% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 21 investors sold JKHY shares while 150 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 78.89 million shares or 15.26% more from 68.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schroder Grp invested 0.02% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Nordea Invest Ab reported 38,422 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Court Place Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 4.63% stake. Aperio Grp Lc accumulated 0.06% or 106,809 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability invested in 26,715 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0% or 3,477 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) for 14,684 shares. Bath Savings Tru holds 1.13% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) for 42,275 shares. 16,095 are owned by Suntrust Banks Inc. New York-based Timessquare Cap Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.47% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Bowen Hanes And Incorporated invested in 165,000 shares. Moreover, Epoch Inv Partners has 0.01% invested in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) for 23,528 shares. 1,954 are held by Canandaigua Retail Bank And Tru. Fifth Third Fincl Bank has invested 0% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Cordasco Financial Net holds 34 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $3.07B and $2.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in J P Morgan Exchange Traded F by 465,159 shares to 1.85M shares, valued at $100.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Ser Tr (SST) by 71,892 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,568 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDE).

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, which manages about $38.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 14,340 shares to 1.58 million shares, valued at $63.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 168,343 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.26M shares, and cut its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH).