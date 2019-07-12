As Henry Jack & Assoc (JKHY) Market Valuation Rose, Magnetar Financial Has Boosted Position; Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Stake in Bank Of Montreal (BMO) Raised as Stock Price Rose

Magnetar Financial Llc increased its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (JKHY) by 38.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc bought 2,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 7,866 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, up from 5,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $139.95. About 241,096 shares traded. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 10.30% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.87% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 11/04/2018 – Town Square Bank Selects Jack Henry Banking SilverLake System

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd increased its stake in Bank Of Montreal (BMO) by 11.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd bought 59,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 599,208 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.85 million, up from 539,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Bank Of Montreal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $76.75. About 156,428 shares traded. Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) has declined 2.37% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.80% the S&P500. Some Historical BMO News: 09/04/2018 – PACIRA PHARMACEUTICALS INC PCRX.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $31; 16/05/2018 – CF Industries at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – RentMoola Announces Launch of Next Generation Pre-Authorized Debit Payments in Partnership with BMO Financial Group; 27/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO BMY.N : BMO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 04/04/2018 – BMO’s Lyngen Doesn’t Expect to See 3% 10-Year Yields (Video); 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES ABT.N : BMO NAMES CO TOP PICK FOR 2018; 15/05/2018 – DowDuPont Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD AEM.TO : BMO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 01/05/2018 – BMO Financial Group To Acquire NY-based KGS-Alpha Capital Markets; 26/03/2018 – RAMACO RESOURCES INC METC.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $7

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 9,500 shares to 13,000 shares, valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Open Text Corp. (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 47,420 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 345,619 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (NYSE:CP).

Magnetar Financial Llc, which manages about $13.74 billion and $3.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bemis Co Inc (NYSE:BMS) by 84,795 shares to 931,164 shares, valued at $51.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) by 2.03 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24.26 million shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold JKHY shares while 131 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 68.45 million shares or 3.77% less from 71.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 0.01% invested in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) for 17,608 shares. Epoch Inv Prtn reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Bard Assoc owns 7,800 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0.02% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Hudson Bay Cap Limited Partnership holds 55,439 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. 3,000 were accumulated by Westwood Il. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd, a California-based fund reported 234 shares. State Street Corporation has 3.51M shares. Guardian Trust accumulated 365,748 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Morgan Stanley reported 288,305 shares. Hollencrest Cap holds 0.08% or 4,247 shares. Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Colony Grp Ltd Llc reported 0.09% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Daiwa Sb Invests Limited holds 1,380 shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust owns 77 shares.