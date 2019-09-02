As Henry Jack & Assoc (JKHY) Valuation Declined, Holder Bkd Wealth Advisors Trimmed by $513,360 Its Position; Partners Group Holding Ag Has Trimmed Stag Industrial (STAG) Stake by $710,036 as Market Value Rose

Partners Group Holding Ag decreased its stake in Stag Industrial Inc (STAG) by 36.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag sold 24,484 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% . The institutional investor held 42,118 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, down from 66,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in Stag Industrial Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $29.08. About 709,115 shares traded. STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) has risen 10.77% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.77% the S&P500. Some Historical STAG News: 01/05/2018 – STAG Industrial 1Q Rev $83.3M; 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial To Issue $175 Million Of Senior Unsecured Notes; 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial to Issue $175 M of Senior Unsecured Notes; 11/04/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC – TRANSACTION CONSISTS OF $75 MLN OF 4.10% NOTES WITH A SEVEN-YEAR TERM MATURING ON JUNE 13, 2025, OTHERS; 20/03/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 13/03/2018 – STAG Industrial Appoints Michelle Dilley to Bd of Directors; 13/03/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL – ON MARCH 12, INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM SEVEN MEMBERS TO EIGHT MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms STAG Industrial’s IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 06/03/2018 STAG Industrial Announces Updated Time For Its Presentation At Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference On March 7, 2018; 13/04/2018 – Fitch Rates STAG Industrial’s Private Placement Offering ‘BBB’

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (JKHY) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc sold 3,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.70% . The institutional investor held 166,785 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.14M, down from 170,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $144.96. About 330,414 shares traded. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 3.40% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 01/05/2018 – JACK HENRY 3Q EPS 93C, EST. 86C; 17/05/2018 – ProfitStars Moves Imaging Suite to the Cloud; 27/03/2018 – Seven Banks in Seven Months Select Jack Henry & Associates’ Core Director Platform; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Ends Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 With 9% Increase In Operating Income; 03/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Ranked Number 12 on America’s Best Employers List by Forbes; 01/05/2018 – JACK HENRY 3Q REV. $384.7M, EST. $376.6M; 07/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Partners with Autobooks to Deliver Enhanced Small Business Banking Functionality; 17/04/2018 – The Victory Bank Selects ProfitStars’ Commercial Lending Center Suite; 16/05/2018 – Centric Bank Moves to Jack Henry Banking’s SilverLake System

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold STAG shares while 66 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 98.34 million shares or 8.13% more from 90.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caxton Ltd Partnership, New Jersey-based fund reported 10,487 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 249,283 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Mercantile Tru Com holds 0.06% or 8,150 shares in its portfolio. Intrust Bancorporation Na holds 0.1% or 13,165 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Cambridge Invest Rech Advsrs has 0.01% invested in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) for 28,418 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Lc invested 0.2% of its portfolio in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Citadel Advsrs holds 0% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) or 323,292 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) or 297,854 shares. Services Automobile Association reported 17,308 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Limited Com has 0.9% invested in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) for 264,212 shares. First Tru Advisors LP reported 0% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). First Hawaiian Commercial Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement has 0.01% invested in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) for 149,881 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt reported 3.17M shares. M&T Savings Bank holds 0% or 7,580 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Share Price Tend To Follow The Market? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Stag Industrial Inc (STAG) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “STAG: What More Can You Want? – Seeking Alpha” on November 07, 2018. More interesting news about STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Interested In STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)â€™s Upcoming 0.4% Dividend? You Have 4 Days Left – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.46 EPS, up 2.22% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.45 per share. STAG’s profit will be $57.69M for 15.80 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by STAG Industrial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

More notable recent Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Pre-Open Movers (08/21) (TGT) (LOW) (RMAX) Higher; (JMIA) (PLCE) (CREE) Lower (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Jack Henry & Associates declares $0.40 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2019 Results – PRNewswire” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Financial Sector Update for 07/01/2019: BX,GS,JKHY,BAP,DB – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold JKHY shares while 131 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 68.45 million shares or 3.77% less from 71.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William Il invested in 0% or 3,664 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has invested 0.03% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Thrivent For Lutherans owns 3,446 shares. Schroder Investment Management reported 166,462 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt, California-based fund reported 224 shares. Amalgamated State Bank holds 0.06% or 18,603 shares. Moreover, Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.1% invested in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) for 3,429 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Inc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Com owns 24,702 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.52 million shares. Guggenheim Capital Lc holds 0.04% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) or 32,805 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 6,400 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management stated it has 190 shares. Optimum Invest Advsr stated it has 79 shares. Paloma Prns holds 4,567 shares.