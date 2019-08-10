As Henry Jack & Assoc (JKHY) Stock Price Declined, Holder Bkd Wealth Advisors Has Decreased Position by $513,360; Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Shareholder Pembroke Management LTD Decreased Position by $4.23 Million as Share Price Rose

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (JKHY) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc sold 3,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.70% . The institutional investor held 166,785 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.14 million, down from 170,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $140.62. About 162,771 shares traded. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 3.40% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q Rev $384.7M; 30/04/2018 – Intelledox Joins the Symitar Vendor Integration Program; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Ends Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 With 9% Increase In Operating Income; 27/03/2018 – Seven Banks in Seven Months Select Jack Henry & Associates’ Core Director Platform; 08/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Partners with Autobooks to Deliver Enhanced Small Business Banking Functionality; 24/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Jack Henry & Associates, The Providence Service, Farmer Brothers, comScore, Pref; 03/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Ranked Number 12 on America’s Best Employers List by Forbes; 11/04/2018 – Town Square Bank Selects Jack Henry Banking SilverLake System; 17/04/2018 – The Victory Bank Selects ProfitStars’ Commercial Lending Center Suite; 01/05/2018 – JACK HENRY 3Q EPS 93C, EST. 86C

Pembroke Management Ltd decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) by 13.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd sold 29,822 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The institutional investor held 187,555 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.74 million, down from 217,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $153.12. About 241,465 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Euronet Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EEFT); 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ULSTER BANK TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS OWN BRAND ESTATE OF ATMS; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Euronet; 25/04/2018 – Euronet Acquires Innova Tax Free Group And Expands Its Merchant Acquiring Offering In Europe; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q EPS 49c; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Acquires Easycash And Expands Presence In Ireland; 21/03/2018 – Euronet Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – EURONET BUYS EASYCASH, EXPANDS PRESENCE IN IRELAND; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q ADJ CASH EPS 73C, EST. 73C; 24/04/2018 – EURONET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.32, EST. $1.25

Analysts await Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.71 EPS, up 29.67% or $0.62 from last year’s $2.09 per share. EEFT’s profit will be $145.46 million for 14.13 P/E if the $2.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by Euronet Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 70.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2018Q4.

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77B and $924.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charles Riv Labs Int (NYSE:CRL) by 34,900 shares to 104,235 shares, valued at $15.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD) by 26,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 158,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Westport Fuel System (NASDAQ:WPRT).

Analysts await Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.77 earnings per share, down 30.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.1 per share. JKHY’s profit will be $59.44M for 45.66 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 9,813 shares to 54,866 shares, valued at $5.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kimball Intl Inc (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 255,961 shares in the quarter, for a total of 274,906 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.03 in 2018Q4.