As Henry Jack & Assoc (JKHY) Market Value Rose, Bkd Wealth Advisors Has Decreased Holding; Euronet Worldwide (Call) (EEFT) Market Value Rose While Citadel Advisors Has Lowered Its Position by $837,800

Citadel Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (Call) (EEFT) by 43.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc sold 5,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 7,600 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, down from 13,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $167.44. About 114,726 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 82.54% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.11% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Rev $550.5M; 25/04/2018 – EURONET BUYS INNOVA TAX FREE GROUP, EXPANDS MERCHANT ACQUIRING; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ULSTER BANK TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS OWN BRAND ESTATE OF ATMS; 10/04/2018 – EURONET INDIA TO POWER YES BANK’S CORE PAYMENT INFRASTRUCTURE; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 21/03/2018 – Euronet Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Acquires Easycash And Expands Presence In Ireland; 25/04/2018 – Euronet Acquires Innova Tax Free Group And Expands Its Merchant Acquiring Offering In Europe; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF ABOUT 400 EASYCASH BRANDED ATMS IN IRELAND, FROM ULSTER BANK; 24/04/2018 – EURONET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.32, EST. $1.25

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (JKHY) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc sold 3,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 166,785 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.14M, down from 170,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.84. About 163,257 shares traded. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 10.30% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.87% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q Net $72.4M; 13/03/2018 CAFC: JOAO BOCK TRANSACTION SYSTEMS v. JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #16-1887 – 2018-03-13; 04/05/2018 – Jack Henry Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – JACK HENRY 3Q EPS 93C, EST. 86C; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Ends Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 With 9% Increase In Operating Income; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q EPS 93c; 17/05/2018 – ProfitStars Moves Imaging Suite to the Cloud; 27/03/2018 – Seven Banks in Seven Months Select Jack Henry & Associates’ Core Director Platform; 30/04/2018 – Intelledox Joins the Symitar Vendor Integration Program; 03/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Ranked Number 12 on America’s Best Employers List by Forbes

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold EEFT shares while 124 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 72.42 million shares or 53.26% more from 47.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 10,050 shares. Gideon Cap Advsrs has invested 0.15% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). 13,000 were reported by Brant Point Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. 600 are held by Qs Invsts Limited Company. Envestnet Asset Incorporated invested 0.01% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). The Massachusetts-based Copper Rock Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.39% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Legal & General Public Limited Company invested in 36,579 shares or 0% of the stock. Waddell & Reed Incorporated reported 3.28 million shares stake. Renaissance Gru Llc reported 3,845 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Co reported 165,398 shares stake. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.02% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Nwq Investment Company Limited Liability Corp stated it has 162,551 shares. 1,835 are held by Piedmont Inv Advsrs Inc. Riverhead Cap Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 2,200 shares. Illinois-based Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Analysts await Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 29.37% or $0.37 from last year’s $1.26 per share. EEFT’s profit will be $84.70M for 25.68 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Euronet Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 111.69% EPS growth.

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carters Inc (NYSE:CRI) by 129,717 shares to 142,517 shares, valued at $14.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 230,213 shares in the quarter, for a total of 397,513 shares, and has risen its stake in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FOLD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold JKHY shares while 131 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 68.45 million shares or 3.77% less from 71.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norinchukin Comml Bank The has invested 0.03% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Voloridge Invest Limited has invested 0.04% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 0.44% or 206,482 shares. Eagle Asset Management has invested 0.03% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Moreover, Dearborn Prtnrs Lc has 1.36% invested in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). The Belgium-based Kbc Nv has invested 0.02% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Optimum Invest Advisors accumulated 79 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 0% or 291 shares in its portfolio. Northern Tru stated it has 0.03% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ser Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 16,174 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. 36,881 are held by Pictet Asset Mngmt. 18,558 are held by Carnegie Asset Limited Co. Fil Ltd has 11 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Co holds 6,587 shares. Bahl Gaynor holds 0.05% or 37,000 shares.

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 2,745 shares to 13,117 shares, valued at $1.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 12,195 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,681 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

