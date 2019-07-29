As Henry Jack & Assoc (JKHY) Share Value Rose, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Boosted Its Position; Credit Suisse Ag Has Trimmed Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Position as Share Value Declined

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (JKHY) by 532.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp bought 46,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 55,439 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.69 million, up from 8,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $140.26. About 368,799 shares traded. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 10.30% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.87% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q Net $72.4M; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q EPS 93c; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q Rev $384.7M; 01/05/2018 – JACK HENRY 3Q REV. $384.7M, EST. $376.6M; 17/05/2018 – ProfitStars Moves Imaging Suite to the Cloud; 21/03/2018 – New Banks Launch with Jack Henry Banking for Core Processing; 07/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 11/04/2018 – Town Square Bank Selects Jack Henry Banking SilverLake System; 30/04/2018 – Intelledox Joins the Symitar Vendor Integration Program; 24/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Jack Henry & Associates, The Providence Service, Farmer Brothers, comScore, Pref

Credit Suisse Ag decreased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) by 27.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag sold 17,394 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 45,565 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60 million, down from 62,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $32.43. About 336,017 shares traded. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) has declined 41.66% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SUPN News: 08/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 49c; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q REV. $90.4M, EST. $85.0M; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q EPS 49C, EST. 33C; 08/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $90.4M; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners Buys New 1% Position in Supernus; 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Harmonic, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, America First Multifami; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS – FOR 2018, ALSO REITERATES ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR OPERATING EARNINGS; 23/04/2018 – Provident Investment Management Buys 1% Position in Supernus; 13/03/2018 – SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS- TO USE PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO ACQUIRE OR INVEST IN COMPLEMENTARY BUSINESSES, COMPANIES, PRODUCTS AND TECHNOLOGIES; 17/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals Senior VP of Sales and Marketing Victor Vaughn to Retire May 31

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18B and $7.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Call) by 37,500 shares to 17,000 shares, valued at $30.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 205,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,000 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Put).

Analysts await Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 1.75% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.57 per share. SUPN’s profit will be $29.34M for 14.48 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 64.71% EPS growth.

