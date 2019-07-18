As Henry Jack & Assoc (JKHY) Valuation Rose, Holder Bkd Wealth Advisors Lowered Stake; Castine Capital Management Upped Its Centerstate Bk (CSFL) Holding by $2.47 Million; Stock Declined

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (JKHY) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc sold 3,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 166,785 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.14 million, down from 170,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $141.05. About 181,324 shares traded. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 10.30% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.87% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 30/04/2018 – Intelledox Joins the Symitar Vendor Integration Program; 17/05/2018 – ProfitStars Moves Imaging Suite to the Cloud; 27/03/2018 – Seven Banks in Seven Months Select Jack Henry & Associates’ Core Director Platform; 13/03/2018 CAFC: JOAO BOCK TRANSACTION SYSTEMS v. JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #16-1887 – 2018-03-13; 01/05/2018 – JACK HENRY 3Q REV. $384.7M, EST. $376.6M; 08/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Partners with Autobooks to Deliver Enhanced Small Business Banking Functionality; 01/05/2018 – JACK HENRY 3Q EPS 93C, EST. 86C; 24/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Jack Henry & Associates, The Providence Service, Farmer Brothers, comScore, Pref; 17/04/2018 – The Victory Bank Selects ProfitStars’ Commercial Lending Center Suite; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q EPS 93c

Castine Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp (CSFL) by 120.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc bought 107,223 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 196,473 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.68M, up from 89,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Centerstate Bk Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $22.92. About 447,294 shares traded. CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) has declined 25.37% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CSFL News: 10/04/2018 – CenterState Bank Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Charter Will Merge With and Into CenterState; 22/03/2018 – CenterState Bank at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Charter Financial Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to CenterState Bank Corporation — CHFN; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE SAYS COMBINED FIRM WILL HAVE TOTAL ASSETS $12B; 15/03/2018 CenterState Bank Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Mar. 22-23; 05/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK-AMENDMENT OF CERTAIN LOAN AGREEMENT DATED AS OF APRIL 8, 2015 TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT TO APRIL 1, 2021; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – DEAL FOR PER SHARE VALUE OF $22.76 AND AN AGGREGATE DEAL VALUE OF $360.1 MLN; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK TO BUY CHARTERBANK; 05/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK-IN CONNECTION WITH ENTERING INTO SECOND AMENDMENT, CO ISSUED TO LENDER AMENDED REVOLVING PROMISSORY NOTE DATED AS OF APRIL 2, 2018

More notable recent CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Centerstate Bank Corp. – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Tampa Bay stocks tank in Wall Streetâ€™s worst day since Trump win – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on March 22, 2017, Nasdaq.com published: “Why You Shouldn’t Bet Against CenterState Banks (CSFL) Stock – Tale of the Tape – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2015. More interesting news about CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “CenterState Bank Acquires Mortgage Team from State Bank and Trust Company, Enhancing its Georgia Operations – PR Newswire” published on September 24, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “WellCare, CenterState wrap up a combined $2.9 billion in deals – Tampa Bay Business Journal” with publication date: September 04, 2018.

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38 million and $322.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity Southern Corp New (NASDAQ:LION) by 343,553 shares to 595,870 shares, valued at $16.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 123,899 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,101 shares, and cut its stake in First Bancshares Inc Ms (NASDAQ:FBMS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold CSFL shares while 61 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 76.23 million shares or 6.76% more from 71.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 0% invested in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) for 20,253 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 449,922 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. State Street has invested 0.01% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Northern Trust, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.11M shares. Cutler Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Cutter Brokerage holds 0.06% or 8,600 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity holds 18,207 shares. Moreover, D L Carlson Investment Grp Inc has 0.63% invested in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Ranger Management Limited Partnership reported 1.03M shares stake. 72,437 were reported by Parametric Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company. Citigroup Inc holds 72,294 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Captrust Financial Advisors has 823 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Co accumulated 60,301 shares. Sei Invests holds 92,324 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL).

Analysts await Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.77 earnings per share, down 30.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.1 per share. JKHY’s profit will be $59.45M for 45.80 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold JKHY shares while 131 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 68.45 million shares or 3.77% less from 71.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 139,828 shares. Brinker Capital invested in 0.04% or 7,810 shares. Hanson Mcclain invested 0% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). 6,810 were reported by Piedmont. Strs Ohio stated it has 65,980 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 46,800 were reported by Connor Clark And Lunn Investment. Wedge Capital L Lp Nc invested in 5,254 shares. Keybank National Association Oh owns 8,260 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Principal Financial Gru owns 119,387 shares. Alethea Capital Management Limited holds 2,167 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 54,179 shares or 0% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management accumulated 15,727 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Court Place Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 88,862 shares or 4.98% of their US portfolio. Dupont Cap Mngmt, Delaware-based fund reported 26,851 shares. The Illinois-based Dearborn Partners Limited Com has invested 1.36% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SDY) by 3,293 shares to 105,425 shares, valued at $10.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 7,467 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,291 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

