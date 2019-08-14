As Henry Jack & Assoc (JKHY) Stock Value Declined, First Republic Investment Management Lowered Position; As Cme Group (CME) Shares Rose, Shareholder Swarthmore Group Lowered Position

Swarthmore Group Inc decreased its stake in Cme Group (CME) by 91.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swarthmore Group Inc sold 39,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 3,600 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $592,000, down from 42,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc who had been investing in Cme Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $4.96 during the last trading session, reaching $208.34. About 1.15M shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 12/04/2018 – CME: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – CME GROUP PLC; 29/03/2018 – Futures trading giant CME Group reaches a deal to buy NEX Group, in an offer valued at $5.5 billion; 20/03/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – CME GROUP INC – AMENDMENT; 14/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG NEARBY MONTHS 0#LH: RISE ALMOST 2 PCT ON SHORT-COVERING, FUND BUYING AFTER JULY LHN8 SURPASSES 20-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 08/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 7; 06/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures stumble on profit-taking; 14/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#LC: JUMP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON SHORT-COVERING, FUTURE’S DISCOUNTS TO THIS WEEK’S CASH PRICES -TRADE; 30/05/2018 – CME Group Daily Volume Surpasses 50 M Contracts for the First Time; 22/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#FC: RISE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH SUPPORT FROM SHORT-COVERING, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES TURNAROUND -TRADE; 26/04/2018 – CME Group 1Q EPS $1.76

First Republic Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (JKHY) by 76.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc sold 16,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.70% . The hedge fund held 5,080 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $705,000, down from 21,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $138.18. About 289,071 shares traded. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 3.40% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 24/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Jack Henry & Associates, The Providence Service, Farmer Brothers, comScore, Pref; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q EPS 93c; 13/03/2018 CAFC: JOAO BOCK TRANSACTION SYSTEMS v. JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #16-1887 – 2018-03-13; 08/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Partners with Autobooks to Deliver Enhanced Small Business Banking Functionality; 27/03/2018 – Seven Banks in Seven Months Select Jack Henry & Associates’ Core Director Platform; 21/03/2018 – New Banks Launch with Jack Henry Banking for Core Processing; 01/05/2018 – JACK HENRY 3Q REV. $384.7M, EST. $376.6M; 17/04/2018 – The Victory Bank Selects ProfitStars’ Commercial Lending Center Suite; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q Net $72.4M; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Ends Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 With 9% Increase In Operating Income

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Llc holds 1.44M shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Duncker Streett & Incorporated reported 0.31% stake. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.23% or 1.07M shares in its portfolio. Fiera holds 1.63% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) or 2.53 million shares. Horizon Investments Ltd Liability accumulated 15,470 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsr, a North Carolina-based fund reported 3,641 shares. Park Avenue Secs Limited Liability Corp reported 0.08% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Cibc Financial Bank Usa has 0.11% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 74,878 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 20,185 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Highland Mgmt Limited Co invested in 2,300 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Pub Sector Pension Board holds 76,879 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Cap International Ca owns 43,475 shares. Brinker Cap holds 8,269 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.13% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

First Republic Investment Management Inc, which manages about $25.99B and $19.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 4,260 shares to 42,635 shares, valued at $12.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 12,804 shares in the quarter, for a total of 164,471 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold JKHY shares while 131 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 68.45 million shares or 3.77% less from 71.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Company has 0% invested in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) for 1,174 shares. Washington Tru National Bank invested in 47 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma accumulated 206,482 shares. Mackenzie Fincl reported 104,246 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Fjarde Ap reported 28,608 shares. Moody State Bank Tru Division holds 0% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) for 33 shares. Wesbanco Natl Bank owns 1,845 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Spectrum Management Gru holds 400 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Inv Inc has invested 0.01% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Hawaii-based C M Bidwell Associates has invested 0% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Fil owns 0% invested in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) for 11 shares. World Asset Management Inc has invested 0.04% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Jefferies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 6,066 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.